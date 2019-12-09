An elections security report was the topic at the St. Francois County Commission meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler updated the commission on a final report on the elections security cybercheck.
“We were one of the first counties to ask for that, we got a grant to look at where we have potential problems in elections on our cybersecurity,” he said. “Three or four people were on site, they were here for two days and they ran everything. They come up with a 54-page recommendation with scoring.
“I have been assured by these people we are not where we need to be. The primary thing is, we have not written things down. We do know how to respond to things, but it is not down in writing. There are some electronic things that need to be done that Dan [Duncan, IT Manager] has put in the budget for this year. Without getting specific, we don’t want these results made public, it shows where our potential weaknesses are, we are doing what we need to do. It’s given us a baseline, so that in a couple of years, we are going to see if the state will bring back and see if we did improvements.”
According to Engler, the biggest problems with the test are physical issues, rather than computer software weaknesses.
“Most of it is documentation and segregation of computers so that someone can’t get on your computer and get into another computer. I don’t think the Russians are out there trying to figure out how they can get in.
“The one thing, we used to do this all of the time. We watch the ballots so carefully all the way through the process. At the end of the night we have the zip drive taken out and brought in, a lot of times that is given to one of the election judges to be brought in. Technically, it needs to be brought in by both a Democrat and Republican judge, or sealed in an envelope that both judges sign off on.”
Engler said that overall St. Francois county was much better than most of the counties tested.
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher mentioned that the cybersecurity firm tried to obtain information illegally from the county.
“I praise Jackie [Jones] and our elections people that got us to this point,” Engler said. “They sent us emails fishing for information. We did that fine. The only thing, they called us and asked a question pretending to be somebody that wanted to be a poll worker. We answered the question and we shouldn’t have without documentation of who they were. It wasn’t anything like here is who is registered, but it’s a procedure. Somebody could have been fishing for how we do something. They said when we asked your people that, we shouldn’t have told them anything about that process at all without them being present and documenting who they were.”
Engler concluded that he thought they could always do better and that there are limitations with the equipment that they have.
