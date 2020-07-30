Miller challenges Bullock for sheriff

"Attention to detail, laws, and regulations is the foundation for continued success.

“Lastly, my experience in the prosecuting attorney’s office has given me perspective on what needs to be done to ensure an effective prosecution from the start of an investigation,” he said. “Sharing that perspective and experience with other officers and deputies can help us build a better working relationship among other agencies and put together the best cases we can for the citizens of St. Francois County.”

In regard to goals and objectives he wants to achieve if elected as the county sheriff, Miller said he would like to see a comprehensive policies and procedures manual adopted for the sheriff’s office.

“This kind of thing is so crucial to guiding deputies on what is expected of them, setting a baseline for what the sheriff’s office does and does not do, protects us from liability lawsuits, and sets the standard of what a modern and professional agency should look like,” said Miller. “Secondly, I would like to work within our budget and seek available grant funding to provide the necessary equipment for our deputies and to pay them a competitive wage in relation to other nearby agencies.