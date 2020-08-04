Primary brings out voters, strong absentee voting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A stronger than usual voter turnout and an unexpectedly high percentage of absentee ballots marked the Aug. 4 primary election held Tuesday in St. Francois County.

Out of a total of 35,628 registered voters in the county, 12,657 ballots — 35.53% — were cast. Of that number, 1,640 were absentee.

"It was a better turnout than we thought it would be," said County Clerk Kevin Engler. "A lot of people we thought would be discouraged by the COVID, but they came out. We had about a 35% turnout, including the big write-in and walk-up, we had almost 1,000 voters that came and voted here. So, with that it had been 30% plus that — so it totaled about 35%."

Engler noted the large number of absentee voters in the election.

"We had 1,640 absentee votes," he said. "We're going to try to do that in November. We're going to try to double that in November.

"We're going to turn this big meeting room at Weber Road into a precinct the last two weeks, and hopefully get a lot of people voted, so that we can level the peaks, so these big wards like Farmington 4 that had over a 1,000 people — we're going to try to keep them from having 2,000 if we can have over 200 of theirs in here. At least it will keep people from being in the outdoors."