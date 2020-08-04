Primary brings out voters, strong absentee voting

A stronger than usual voter turnout and an unexpectedly high percentage of absentee ballots marked the Aug. 4 primary election held Tuesday in St. Francois County.
Out of a total of 35,628 registered voters in the county, 12,657 ballots — 35.53% — were cast. Of that number, 1,640 were absentee.
"It was a better turnout than we thought it would be," said County Clerk Kevin Engler. "A lot of people we thought would be discouraged by the COVID, but they came out. We had about a 35% turnout, including the big write-in and walk-up, we had almost 1,000 voters that came and voted here. So, with that it had been 30% plus that — so it totaled about 35%."
Engler noted the large number of absentee voters in the election.
"We had 1,640 absentee votes," he said. "We're going to try to do that in November. We're going to try to double that in November.
"We're going to turn this big meeting room at Weber Road into a precinct the last two weeks, and hopefully get a lot of people voted, so that we can level the peaks, so these big wards like Farmington 4 that had over a 1,000 people — we're going to try to keep them from having 2,000 if we can have over 200 of theirs in here. At least it will keep people from being in the outdoors."
Engler was pleased with the way the election was handled at the precinct level.
"With all those absentees we still had some correlating to do with our voting tabs, but that's less than 10 votes that we have to make sure that we have it all recorded properly. Other than that, the precincts were better than I've ever seen — and we ran it out of here in less than an hour at headquarters.
"Thanks to the whole staff. They did a super job — all of our poll workers. We couldn't do this without them. We're gong to need more poll workers — particularly Democrat poll workers — for the November election. For that one, it's really important that we have a balance between Democrats and Republicans during the presidential election."
Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com
