Prop P passes in Park Hills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Proposition P was passed in Park Hills Tuesday after a majority voted in favor of the August primary measure.

Prop P received 866 votes in favor, or 65.46% voter approval in Park Hills.

The passage of Prop P will add .25% to the general sales tax rate in Park Hills, bringing the tax rate to 3%, and will generate additional revenue for public safety and use by the police department.

City officials said Prop P was placed on Tuesday’s ballot in hopes of bolstering the strained budget of the Park Hills Police Department.

The incremental tax increase could potentially generate $170,000-$180,000 in additional funds to purchase equipment, provide better training and hire additional officers, among other departmental improvements.

Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said he was very grateful Park Hills citizens came out to show their support for increased public safety within the town.

“I just want to thank everybody for coming out, voting and supporting us,” said McFarland. “And [I want to give] a special thank you to the committee that met and helped distribute signs and contributed to our campaign.”