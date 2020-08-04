Prop P passes in Park Hills

Proposition P was passed in Park Hills Tuesday after a majority voted in favor of the August primary measure.
Prop P received 866 votes in favor, or 65.46% voter approval in Park Hills.
The passage of Prop P will add .25% to the general sales tax rate in Park Hills, bringing the tax rate to 3%, and will generate additional revenue for public safety and use by the police department.
City officials said Prop P was placed on Tuesday’s ballot in hopes of bolstering the strained budget of the Park Hills Police Department.
The incremental tax increase could potentially generate $170,000-$180,000 in additional funds to purchase equipment, provide better training and hire additional officers, among other departmental improvements.
Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said he was very grateful Park Hills citizens came out to show their support for increased public safety within the town.
“I just want to thank everybody for coming out, voting and supporting us,” said McFarland. “And [I want to give] a special thank you to the committee that met and helped distribute signs and contributed to our campaign.”
McFarland said he also wanted to thank the city administration and council for supporting local law enforcement.
“We’re glad that people saw the importance and the need,” the chief said. “It feels good that the public has come out and knows how important it is for the police department to have the training and equipment to better serve them.
“This started out as a public safety investment, and the citizens supported us and invested in their public safety,” he said. “We’re going to work hard every day to not let them down.”
McFarland also said he wanted to congratulate other victors of Tuesday’s primary election, noting how stressful the election can be for many people.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com
