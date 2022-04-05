Public safety initiatives pass in three towns

The three towns running public safety measures on Tuesday’s ballot were all successful. Many rural first-responder departments have struggled to compete with better-funded, better-paid entities in urban areas around the state, and even across the nation.

Bonne Terre’s 1% sales tax increase, Leadington’s half-cent tax continuation, and Leadwood’s issue 1% sales tax increase all passed.

Bonne Terre

With a victory of 213 “yes” votes to 69 “no,” City Administrator Shawn Kay said he was pleased with the 76% passage.

“I’m really proud of the citizens for stepping up and taking care of public safety personnel in the city,” he said.

Mayor Brandon Hubbard said he was “very excited, so happy.”

“I had a great feeling from day one when we decided to put it on the ballot. The council and I all wanted to put this out to voters at some point, we were just waiting for the right time, and this was it,” he said. “We can’t thank the citizens enough for coming out and supporting this.

"It’s going to be great, moving forward for our city. It’s something the police and fire departments really needed.”

Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department Chief David Pratte said he was “ecstatic. I’m giddy. I’m like a school boy.” He said as far as he knew, this was the first tax initiative to support Bonne Terre public safety.

“I’m so proud of the community, it’s just going to do a lot of good things for the fire and police departments. We have a great city council that cares how we work and the personnel we have, and our community cares enough to support us,” he said “They know, if they help us, we can better help them, saving lives and property.”

Police Chief Doug Calvert, who presides over a department still coping from the March 17 killing of Patrolman Lane Burns and wounding of Corporal Garrett Worley, said the voters’ cooperation to raise the sales tax by 1 cent was greatly appreciated.

“First of all, praise the good Lord for all he’s done for us. He’s done so much for us lately,” Calvert said. “I have to thank the mayor and the council, and Shawn Kay. They put all this together, but most of all, I want to thank the citizens. Even before this tragedy, this town has always supported police and fire.

“A community can’t be policed unless they want to be, and this council’s been nothing but supportive and proactive, making good moves for the city. We’re looking forward to recruiting and retaining officers, and providing better service.

"No one wants to get rich in our departments, they just want to serve. This goes to show, the public supports and wants their police officers. We take that seriously and we really appreciate it.”

Kay, Calvert and Pratte had been making the rounds for a few months, informing residents about the city’s 1-cent sales tax which is hoped to raise about $500,000 a year for the departments.

Leadington

By a margin of 6 votes, Leadington’s issue passed, 20-14.

The small town at the busy intersection of Highway 32 and U.S. 67, is expected to see a bump in revenue each year for its police and fire departments, thanks to voters approving the half-cent sales tax continuation. The half-cent tax originally approved in 2003 for water and sewer improvements around town was about to expire, since the bond was paid off. Tuesday’s decision rolls the half-cent sales tax into the general fund for public safety.

Mayor Joe Davis said he appreciated voters’ confidence.

“I’m excited we got this passed, the plan there is, even if it’s not earmarked, the plan is to use it for police and fire, it’s where our biggest needs and expenses are. Sewer and water is paid off, this would help us upgrade the departments,” he said. “We were advised to channel the money to the general fund, but public safety is how we plan to use it.”

Davis said he was pleased the incumbent aldermen, Debra Matthews and Dustin McKinney, would also return to the table.

“I’m in my last year of mayoral term, and while I always like to have new faces, I’m glad they’ll still be on board, they already know what the game plan is, and we don’t have to start from square one,” Davis said. “I like seeing new people in, but with this last bit of my term, it’s nice to have that core group.”

Police Chief Jerry Hicks said last week, the passage of the bond issue would help tremendously.

“It would definitely increase our chances and opportunities to be able to provide a better service than what we're providing and be able to update a lot of our equipment, as well as possibly giving raises for the officers,” he said. “And it would help address other areas that need attention, basically, to make the department better for the community.”

Leadwood

The former mining town’s 1% sales tax initiative passed at the polls by 54%, with 30 “yes” votes and 26 “no” votes.

“I think this is a good thing for the city, we’ll be able to use that extra money. I’m looking at it on a yearly basis, not just weekly,” Mayor Ed Austin said. “They (the police department) need a bump in pay to be competitive with those departments around us, and to give them resources. I’m glad people saw what I saw in this.”

Austin said he wasn’t sure how the vote would turn out, the victory wasn’t something he could predict with confidence, he said.

“It was a 50-50 shot with everyone I talked to, I was just sitting with my fingers crossed,” he said. “Numerous people were on the fence about it. I get their reluctance, but I’m glad it passed in the right direction.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

