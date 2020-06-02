Schools pass bond issues but voters reject PH, IML proposals

Park Hills Question Fails

Voters in Park Hills rejected a use tax that was placed on Tuesday’s ballot by the city.

The measure failed by a margin of 4.06%, with 320 voters opposed to the tax and 295 votes in favor of it.

The city council placed the ballot proposition in an effort to help generate additional revenue for repairs to city streets, sidewalks, and stormwater infrastructure.

City Administrator Mark McFarland said the vote was a lot closer than when the city attempted to pass the tax in 2018.

“It was very close,” said McFarland. “There was a very low voter turnout that’s for sure. I’ve never seen one this low.

“Of course, when you take an April election and move it to June -- that could probably affect some things,” he said. “But, it did a lot better than last time.”

McFarland said the city has been deficit spending for the past six years and will have to try to find ways to tighten the budget down further, though he said there is not much left that the city can cut from its annual budget, other than services and personnel.