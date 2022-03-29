SFC asking voters to approve use tax Tuesday

On Tuesday, St. Francois County officials will be asking residents to approve a use tax in order to collect taxes on internet purchases.

County Auditor Louie Seiberlich spoke about why the proposition is necessary to county funding.

“If someone owed you $1 million, what would you do to collect it?” he asked. “Almost any internet company is charging sales tax. I go online to Amazon and buy a golf club, I add to cart and go to checkout and it says ‘Missouri sales tax’ automatically. If in live in Farmington, it says ‘Farmington city tax.' That’s automatically added to my bill and I pay it. Amazon gets the money.

“It’s not a new tax. This tax was done back in the 1990s in this county; the Department of Revenue sent the money. The auditor and treasurer at that time put the money in the bank and did not spend it because they thought something wasn’t right because it wasn’t put to the voters. Sure enough, the Supreme Court came back and said we owed all that money back to the Department of Revenue.”

Seiberlich contacted Cape Girardeau County about their use tax collections, as he considers it a similar county, economically.

“They collected the tax in 2019 and brought in $1.3 million … Last year, they received $3 million. This use tax would be split between general revenue, law enforcement and senior centers. We would spend our portion of it on better roads, general service and law enforcement. If you want better county government, you have to pay for it.”

The bottom line for Seiberlich is that money is out there, the county deserves it.

“I think of Plummer’s Hardware and Gifford Lumber Company, hometown stores,” he said. “They charge sales tax, they don’t have any choice. It’s estimated that ecommerce sales will go to 20-30% in the next two years. That’s out of the local marketplace.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.