SFC experiences big voter turnout Tuesday

"I appreciate everybody that showed up to vote — especially those who voted for me. I want to thank everybody for their votes. It meant a lot. I'm just hoping to move on to the next race now and hopefully get elected the new associate commissioner."

St. Francois County Coroner

Jason Coplin of Park Hills has won the coroner’s race, with a vote tally of 5,407 to challenger Dan Sanders' 4,217, garnering 55% of the ballots counted. Since no challenger appears on the Democratic ticket for the Nov. 3 election, the race is decided.

Coplin said he was excited to enter his first four-year term, the office having been vacated by the retirement of his father, James Coplin, who Jason said held the office for 20 years.

Coplin has worked at the family funeral home in Park Hills for the past 20 years and is also the owner and operator of Coplin Family Funeral Home of Bismarck. He said he was thrilled with the election results.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s a little over 1,100 votes, I think it’s going to be good,” he said. “Hopefully I can get the morgue going in its own facility, that’s my goal. I’d like to do that and see about forming a plan to get things upgraded.”