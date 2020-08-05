SFC experiences big voter turnout Tuesday

A stronger than usual voter turnout and an unexpectedly high percentage of absentee ballots marked the Aug. 4 primary election held Tuesday in St. Francois County.
Out of a total of 35,628 registered voters in the county, 12,657 ballots — 35.53% — were cast. Of that number, 1,640 were absentee.
"It was a better turnout than we thought it would be," said County Clerk Kevin Engler. "A lot of people we thought would be discouraged by the COVID, but they came out. We had about a 35% turnout, including the big write-in and walk-up, we had almost 1,000 voters that came and voted here. So, with that it had been 30% plus that — so it totaled about 35%."
Engler noted the large number of absentee voters in the election.
"We had 1,640 absentee votes," he said. "We're going to try to do that in November. We're going to try to double that in November.
"We're going to turn this big meeting room at Weber Road into a precinct the last two weeks, and hopefully get a lot of people voted, so that we can level the peaks, so these big wards like Farmington 4 that had over a 1,000 people — we're going to try to keep them from having 2,000 if we can have over 200 of theirs in here. At least it will keep people from being in the outdoors."
Engler was pleased with the way the election was handled at the precinct level.
"With all those absentees we still had some correlating to do with our voting tabs, but that's less than 10 votes that we have to make sure that we have it all recorded properly. Other than that, the precincts were better than I've ever seen — and we ran it out of here in less than an hour at headquarters.
"Thanks to the whole staff. They did a super job — all of our poll workers. We couldn't do this without them. We're gong to need more poll workers — particularly Democrat poll workers — for the November election. For that one, it's really important that we have a balance between Democrats and Republicans during the presidential election."
Park Hills Prop P
Proposition P was passed in Park Hills Tuesday after a majority voted in favor of the August primary measure.
Prop P received 866 votes in favor, or 65.46% voter approval in Park Hills.
The passage of Prop P will add .25% to the general sales tax rate in Park Hills, bringing the tax rate to 3%, and will generate additional revenue for public safety and use by the police department.
City officials said Prop P was placed on Tuesday’s ballot in hopes of bolstering the strained budget of the Park Hills Police Department.
The incremental tax increase could potentially generate $170,000-$180,000 in additional funds to purchase equipment, provide better training and hire additional officers, among other departmental improvements.
Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said he was very grateful Park Hills citizens came out to show their support for increased public safety within the town.
“I just want to thank everybody for coming out, voting and supporting us,” said McFarland. “And [I want to give] a special thank you to the committee that met and helped distribute signs and contributed to our campaign.”
McFarland said he also wanted to thank the city administration and council for supporting local law enforcement.
“We’re glad that people saw the importance and the need,” the chief said. “It feels good that the public has come out and knows how important it is for the police department to have the training and equipment to better serve them.
“This started out as a public safety investment, and the citizens supported us and invested in their public safety,” he said. “We’re going to work hard every day to not let them down.”
St. Francois County Sheriff
Voters in St. Francois County reelected Republican Dan Bullock to the position of St. Francois County Sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election.
Bullock beat out Republican challenger Ryan Miller, securing the election with 6,185 votes, or 60.95% of the votes cast. Miller received 3,963 votes.
Bullock will not face an opponent in November’s general election.
Bullock has served as St. Francois County sheriff since his initial election in November of 1992. In winning this election, Bullock will begin his 29th year serving as sheriff.
The reelected sheriff said this was a well-fought campaign, and he is looking forward to continuing his service to the citizens of St. Francois County.
“I just want to say thanks for the vote of confidence to the citizens of St. Francois County,” Bullock said. “Thanks to all my family, friends, and my supporters.
“It’s been a heck of a ride,” he recalled. “We’ll start on the 29th year in January. So, I appreciate the confidence that the voters have in me.”
Bullock holds the distinction of being the longest-running St. Francois County sheriff since 1823. His reelection will allow him to serve another four-year term. This was his first win as a Republican.
St. Francois County Commission Races
In the Republican primary race for District 1 Associate St. Francois County Commission, Kary Buckley soundly beat incumbent Gay Wilkinson and challenger Jesse James Rupp with a vote of 3,051, or 56.33% of the vote. Wilkinson came in a distant second with 1,753 votes (32.37%), and Rupp finished in third place with 612 votes (11.30%).
Because there was no Democratic opponent running in the race, Buckley is the de facto winner of the District 1 seat.
After learning of his victory, Buckley said, "First of all, I want to thank everybody for voting for me, and I want to thank very well the people that helped me get in there. I had a very great bunch of people helping me. I also appreciate that the voters turned out.
"I can guarantee you that they're going to get their money's worth. I will go to work. I'm definitely a worker. As everybody knows, I just sold my wrecker service, so that was averaging 90 hours a week, so 40 hours a week for me will be pretty easy. I'm ready to go to work."
In the Republican primary race for District 2 Associate St. Francois County Commissioner, Desloge Mayor David Kater won decisively over his challenger, Greg Montgomery, with a total of 2,536 votes (60.53%) to Montgomery's 1,654 votes (39.47%).
Incumbent District 2 Associate St. Francois County Commissioner Patrick Mullins ran unopposed in the Democratic primary and will face Kater head-to-head in November. Mullins received 866 votes.
Responding to his primary victory, Kater said, "I want to thank everyone that got out to vote today — for either side. We had a very, very good turnout — if I'm not mistaken, 35%. That's excellent. That means there were a lot of important things to vote for. I am very humbled.
"I appreciate everybody that showed up to vote — especially those who voted for me. I want to thank everybody for their votes. It meant a lot. I'm just hoping to move on to the next race now and hopefully get elected the new associate commissioner."
St. Francois County Coroner
Jason Coplin of Park Hills has won the coroner’s race, with a vote tally of 5,407 to challenger Dan Sanders' 4,217, garnering 55% of the ballots counted. Since no challenger appears on the Democratic ticket for the Nov. 3 election, the race is decided.
Coplin said he was excited to enter his first four-year term, the office having been vacated by the retirement of his father, James Coplin, who Jason said held the office for 20 years.
Coplin has worked at the family funeral home in Park Hills for the past 20 years and is also the owner and operator of Coplin Family Funeral Home of Bismarck. He said he was thrilled with the election results.
“I think it’s awesome. It’s a little over 1,100 votes, I think it’s going to be good,” he said. “Hopefully I can get the morgue going in its own facility, that’s my goal. I’d like to do that and see about forming a plan to get things upgraded.”
Coplin said he is already familiar with the position, having helped with the coroner’s office for the past 20 years working beside his father, and is looking forward to finding a permanent home for the morgue and the coroner’s office operations, which is currently operated from the Coplin funeral home in Park Hills. The morgue has gone through a series of transitions since the closing of its location at the long-closed Mineral Area Regional Medical Center.
Madison County District 1 Commission
Madison County residents had one contested local race on the Aug. 4 primary ballot.
It was for the Republican Party's candidate for Madison County District 1 Commissioner. In that race, incumbent Tom Stephens won with 407 votes. Bill Rice was next with 168, and Wade Parsley received 121 votes.
No Democrat or Libertarian filed for the position. Therefore, there will be no race for the position in the Nov. 3 General Election, and Stephens will serve his third four-year term as district commissioner.
“I am grateful for the continued support going into my third term as district one commissioner,” Stephens said. “I am looking forward to continuing to work alongside Larry (Kemp) and Jason (Green) to improve county roads and to keep Madison County a safe place through these uncertain times.”
Stephens said he is appreciative to everyone who voted for him and to those who placed signs in their yards.
“Regardless of who you voted for or who you supported I am here to represent the entire district and will do my best to listen and resolve every issue I can,” Stephens said. “The job of commissioner goes way past maintaining roads and bridges, and throughout the last eight years I have learned an invaluable amount of information. Thank you for trusting me for another four years.”
