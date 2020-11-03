SFC has high voter turnout

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler described this entire Election Day process as a challenge.

“It’s been a challenge, but we met it,” he said. “We had about 15,700, or 41% of registered voters that voted at the precincts.

"We had about 32% of registered voters, which was about 12,800 that voted in advance. What we went after — and it worked — was having so many voters out of the precincts. All my supervisors said it was busy, but manageable. We had no more than five minutes. At some point you can’t process as quickly as people are coming in. That made it managable.

“The only thing was suddenly doing 35 times as many absentees. It takes a long time to open those envelopes, compare the names with the names we have registered. The absentees are usually my first ones counted, because we usually have a few hundred. We started counting two hours earlier.”

The things that were done differently for this election were what helped Engler with an efficient process throughout.