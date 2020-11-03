SFC has high voter turnout

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler described this entire Election Day process as a challenge.
“It’s been a challenge, but we met it,” he said. “We had about 15,700, or 41% of registered voters that voted at the precincts.
"We had about 32% of registered voters, which was about 12,800 that voted in advance. What we went after — and it worked — was having so many voters out of the precincts. All my supervisors said it was busy, but manageable. We had no more than five minutes. At some point you can’t process as quickly as people are coming in. That made it managable.
“The only thing was suddenly doing 35 times as many absentees. It takes a long time to open those envelopes, compare the names with the names we have registered. The absentees are usually my first ones counted, because we usually have a few hundred. We started counting two hours earlier.”
The things that were done differently for this election were what helped Engler with an efficient process throughout.
“All the things we experimented with, all the high school kids that worked did an outstanding job,” he said. “Asking the ambulance district to deliver ballots to COVID-positive patients at their homes like they did for the last four days. They did dozens and dozens of those absentees. If they were just quarantined or past it, I would vote them out here curbside. We had to put those in envelopes, we had to count those separately, because we couldn’t contaminate the ballots that were in there.”
Engler praised all of his staff for their efforts throughout the last few months.
“Mike Turner, he’s a retired master sergeant, he came over here and took over. He was here every morning at 7:30 a.m. setting up the machines, telling the high school girls what to do.
"Outstanding for little money. I had several federal employees volunteer and work for free. The last day when we did 1,400 with six people and Friday when we did 1,240 with six people, unbelievable.”
