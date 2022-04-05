SFC voters say no to use tax

Tuesday was a day of victories for all but one ballot proposal in St. Francois County.

Park Hills' Proposition SWIM passed. Bismarck's fire district tax passed. Bonne Terre, Leadwood and Leadington each had a proposal for public safety pass. Iron Mountain Lake also passed their parks tax with 65% approval.

The St. Francois County Local Use Tax Proposition failed with 1,696 yes votes (47.27%) and 1,892 no votes.

St. Francois County officials voiced their disappointment that the use tax failed Tuesday. It would have allowed them to collect sales tax on internet purchases.

“People are already paying the tax, it’s not a new tax,” Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher said. “Now it won’t be forwarded to us, the state will keep the money.

"People see the ‘tax’ on the ballot and say no, they don’t understand what it means or (what) the ramifications are. We got close.”

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler said the voter turnout was 8.49%, with only 3,680 voters out of 43,356 registered voters making casting ballots.

“(The election) went off pretty well,” he said. “We were a little disappointed that the county use tax didn’t pass. I think people didn’t know enough about it, if they knew what it was about, they would have given it to us.

"Hopefully, the commission will regroup and get back at it. Everything else was pretty clear cut. We didn’t see any technical problems. Turnout was less than 10%.”

Bismarck

Voters in Bismarck elected a new mayor on Tuesday, welcoming back a previous mayor, Seth Radford.

Radford secured the win with 102 votes while his opponent, Ralph Scherffius, received 76 votes.

Radford said he is looking forward to serving the residents of Bismarck again and building on what the current administration had accomplished.

"I definitely appreciate the support of all the citizens of Bismarck," said Radford. "I look forward to serving them again. I think we can make lots of great things happen within our city.

"We've always been a great city," he noted. "I look forward to carrying the torch for what the current administration has done, working forward to make things even better and make sure the city invests in the citizens; That's my biggest thing.

"It's the citizens' city, and it's the people's city, and everything that we do is for the advancement of the citizens and making sure that we invest in them, our families, and the community," said Radford.

Radford will be sworn in as mayor at the upcoming Bismarck Board of Aldermen meeting on April 14.

For Alderman Ward 1, Camille Brixey was elected with 67 votes, beating Glenn Meador who received 51 votes.

Doe Run

John Sherrill was elected to a six-year term on the Doe Run Fire Protection District. He received 157 votes while his opponent Jean Usher received 72 votes.

Desloge

Mark Bonney won the seat for Alderman Ward 1 with 56 votes while his opponent J.T. Black received 40 votes.

Pete Pasternak received 60 votes to win the election for Ward 3. Chuck Schwartz received 33 votes while Russel Kester received 51 votes.

Farmington

Adam Parks was elected to Ward 1 with 111 votes while opponent Abigail Jonson received 50 votes.

Garett Boatright was elected to Ward 40 with 150 votes while his opponent Keli Keutzer received 63 votes.

Park Hills

Carl Courtois was elected to Ward 1, receiving 95 votes. Opponent Jody “Joe” Adams received 44 votes.

Stacey Easter will continue to serve in Ward 2. She received 57 votes while Larry LaChance received 39 and David Easter received 36.

Leadwood

Aaron Penberthy will continue to serve Ward 1. He received 19 votes while Thomas Watson received 11.

School Districts

Elected to the Farmington School Board were Kerry Noble (730) votes) and Jeff Lawson (644). They had been challenged by Dylan Nicholson (387), Duane Hampton (367), and Derek Gollaher (317).

Shawn Meinershagen (228 votes) and Kimber Monroe (177) will serve on the West County School Board, defeating challenger Brent Belfield (139).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0