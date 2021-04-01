Six seek Park Hills City Council seats

"My partner and father died in January 2002, and I became the sole owner, president/CEO managing every aspect of the business," said Adams. "I remained in business for several more years after my father's passing. Eventually, I decided to pursue other interests that required far less time away from my young and growing family. I continued in my endeavors as I worked and owned other companies both public and privately to the present day."

Adams is a former member of the family of Doric Concrete Burial Vaults franchise owners and a past member of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce.

Adams said he was motivated to run for a position serving Ward 1 after feeling let down by previous town officials.

"I, like many other citizens, am tired of hearing the many promises and excuses, presented throughout the years from all of those who have led or been members in city government, keep failing us or even provide us with a more positive outcome," he said. "Some had better achievements than others, but for the past several years, citizens all over Park Hills keep finding we are stuck in the same old cycle, with little or nothing ever being brought forth or accomplished, with their tax dollars.