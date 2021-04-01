Six seek Park Hills City Council seats

On Tuesday, Park Hills voters will cast their ballots for city council candidates seeking to represent the city's four wards.
The contested races include a Ward 1 seat between incumbent Alan Coleman and challenger Jody "Joe" Adams; a Ward 2 position between candidates John Reeves and Brian Whitfield; and a Ward 3 sought by candidates Cindi (Fingers) Penberthy and Theresa (Kelly) Naucke.
Current Ward 4 Councilwoman Donna Dettmer is seeking re-election to her position and running unopposed.
Each of the city’s four wards are represented by two council members. The eight positions on the city council are two-year terms, and one representative from each of the city's four wards is elected or re-elected each year.
Ward 1
Alan Coleman, 49, has lived in his Ward 1 residence since April 2010 with his wife Tammi, who has served as the executive director of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce. Together, the couple has six children, three boys and three girls, and eight grandchildren.
After graduating from North County High School, Coleman studied Network Management at Purdue University Global.
He has worked for A-B Contracting, Inc. as an underground utility contractor for more than 21 years. He began working for the company in a general laborer position. He worked his way up to his current role as a supervisor, where he is now third in the company's chain of command behind only the owner and her brother.
Coleman said his desire to see the town continue to progress motivated him to serve on the city council.
"This is the town that we've chosen to call home," said Coleman. "Our children have been raised here, and now our grandchildren are as well. I want to see this town continue to grow and would love for my grandkids to be as proud of their hometown as their PawPaw is. If I could have one small role in making that happen, it would mean the world to me."
On what qualifies him to represent Ward 1, Coleman recalled having already served on city council for three years.
"I have a good understanding of the inner workings of a city," he explained. "I have also developed good working relationships with many of our city employees. These relationships are crucial when it comes to making the best possible, well-informed decisions for the city.
"I'm a proud member of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce," mentioned Coleman. "I also sit in meetings of the Downtown Park Hills Association and the Park Hills Industrial Development Authority as a city representative, when available."
If re-elected, Coleman said one of his primary goals would be to take care of the city's infrastructure.
"Our streets and sidewalks require much-needed attention," he said. "I would also like to see our stormwater system upgraded. The current system of culvert pipes and drainage ditches is outdated.
Another goal that Coleman mentioned is to get the municipal pool replaced with an updated, user-friendly design.
"I would also like to see the project at Fairgrounds Drive continue to be developed," Coleman added.
Jody "Joe" Adams, 49, describes himself as an ole Elvins boy, the youngest son of a former alderman and mayor of Elvins, Bernell Adams.
"Now I'm an old Esther guy, who would like to see the people in these areas of town receive their fair share of the much-needed improvements in their neighborhoods," said Adams.
Adams lives in the Esther area of Park Hills with his wife Karen, who he met cruising Downtown Flat River on a Sunday evening in July of 1993. The two have been married for close to 27 years and have five children and four grandchildren.
Adams graduated from Central High School in 1990 and moved onto Mineral Area College, pursuing a bachelor's degree in business management.
"My work ethic and experience began at a young age in the hayfields of Dr. Kinch Jones' Farm," he recalled. "In 1994, I began working at Flat River Building Center, starting as a delivery driver and working my way to assistant store manager and general manager of FRBC's Tool Rental Store on St. Joe Drive.
"Four years later, I accepted a position with the Tucker Vault Co. of Farmington as the plant manager," he explained. "Later that same year, I formed a partnership with my father, and together we purchased the Concrete Burial Vault Manufacturer. The company became Tucker Vault & Concrete Products Inc. I served as vice president general/ manager and moved the company from its location in Farmington to outside of Park Hills on 8 Highway.
"My partner and father died in January 2002, and I became the sole owner, president/CEO managing every aspect of the business," said Adams. "I remained in business for several more years after my father's passing. Eventually, I decided to pursue other interests that required far less time away from my young and growing family. I continued in my endeavors as I worked and owned other companies both public and privately to the present day."
Adams is a former member of the family of Doric Concrete Burial Vaults franchise owners and a past member of the Desloge Chamber of Commerce.
Adams said he was motivated to run for a position serving Ward 1 after feeling let down by previous town officials.
"I, like many other citizens, am tired of hearing the many promises and excuses, presented throughout the years from all of those who have led or been members in city government, keep failing us or even provide us with a more positive outcome," he said. "Some had better achievements than others, but for the past several years, citizens all over Park Hills keep finding we are stuck in the same old cycle, with little or nothing ever being brought forth or accomplished, with their tax dollars.
"Help or change never seems to find its way to Ward 1 or the people of Park Hills," said Adams. "I love our town. I am a father and a grandfather. I want to see the city grow and prosper so that my kids, grandkids, and future great-grandkids have an opportunity to work and raise their families here successfully. My love for this community and my desire to serve will be my motivation."
When asked why he feels qualified to hold a position on the council, Adams mentioned his business experience.
"My background and experience in business and business management is multi-faceted," he explained. "From my skills and knowledge in the day to day operations of a million-dollar corporation to the logistics and pitfalls that must be overcome while serving area funeral homes, servicing people and families, so their loved ones receive a proper and dignified burial. These skills and others, along with my knowledge and life lessons of the past 49 years, will be a great value and asset to the City of Park Hills and its future."
Adams said his goals and objectives for the city would be to protect the citizens any way he can.
"If I am elected, I will not forget, I work for the people first," he noted. "I will not be silent, nor will I allow the people of Ward 1 or this city to be treated unfairly or made to pay more than their fair share.
"I truly believe, now is the time for the citizens of Park Hills to reap the benefits they have patiently waited for and most certainly have coming to them and their neighborhoods," he added. "Not just in Ward 1, but all over Park Hills with complete projects. The city asks its citizens to keep their property clean and tidy. It is now time for the city to do the same for its people."
Ward 2
Brian Whitfield, 35, has lived in Park Hills for 14 years, where he and his wife, Andrea, raise their two sons, Landon and Liam.
Whitfield graduated from North County High School in 2004 and Mineral Area College's Law Enforcement Academy in 2006. He has associate degrees in criminal justice from Mineral Area College and a degree in logistics from the Community College of the Air Force. He continues to pursue his education in criminal justice at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis.
After graduating from the academy, Whitfield said he immediately dedicated his life to public service by working in the Parkland area as a police officer at the city, county, and state levels of government.
Additionally, Whitfield continues to serve as a logistics planner for the 126th Air Refueling Wing at Scott Air Force Base in the U.S. Air National Guard at the rank of Technical Sergeant.
While assigned to the 126th, Whitfield has deployed globally to the Indo-Pacific Theatre, and most recently, this past year, to the Middle East in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Freedom Sentinel, and Spartan Shield.
In addition to his affiliation to the 126th Air Refueling Wing, Whitfield has served as president of the St. Francois County chapter of the BackStoppers organization. Whitfield and his family are members of the Harvest Christian Centre in Park Hills.
When asked what motivated him to seek election to the city council, Whitfield spoke about his love of the community and desire to make it a nice place to live.
"I felt led to get involved in the community that has blessed me with so much," he said. "To me, this position is about being proud of where we live and working collectively together to see it thrive to its full potential. It's about being a good neighbor and advocating for the needs of Park Hills citizens.
"This city is a foundational investment in my children's upbringing and their future," he explained. "It's important to me to provide the best community experience I can for my family and yours."
Whitfield cited his experience in leadership roles as qualifications to serve on the council.
"I possess many characteristics and skills that I feel would compliment the council," he said. "The leadership opportunities that I have had throughout my military and professional career have provided great examples in efficient ways to develop growth.
"My experience and familiarity with the city as a former patrol officer/city employee allows me great insight to respond to the city's internal and external needs alike," he added. "I pride myself on my integrity, high community standards, and commitment to excellence."
If elected to represent Ward 2, Whitfield said his goals and objectives would include promoting the city's growth and providing accountability.
"There are many areas that I am eager to approach after getting out and spending time with Ward 2 residents," he explained. "The people and I are concerned with dilapidated properties and vacant lots. These properties decrease property values and attract criminal activity, both of which are unacceptable. These properties are potential opportunities for new growth for businesses and families alike.
"I would like to promote the city of Park Hills as a top-tier employer," he said. "Our city professionals work hard to provide services to its residents. I would love to see a climate and culture that continues to retain good employees and attract the best applicants imaginable to serve our community.
"I would like to review the city building code and provide information on possible solutions, in hopes to encourage qualified contractors to build/remodel in Park Hills," said Whitfield. "I am interested in promoting the city's character by highlighting our city assets, attracting good families and businesses, and adding/assisting with local events.
"I wish to be a good steward of the city's budget and help the council maintain moral, financial accountability of its purchases," he noted. "I hope to provide a culture of public trust between the city and its people. I look forward to working with city officials, the community, and the people of Park Hills. Your vote and support are greatly appreciated."
John Reeves, 66, lives in Park Hills with his wife, Debbie. The couple has one son and five grandchildren.
Reeves graduated from Carbondale Community High School, in Carbondale Illinois, in 1972. He then attended Mineral Area College, where he acquired approximately 60 credit hours in business management and criminal justice.
He retired from Farmington Correctional Center after nearly 28 years of service. There, he began his career as a corrections officer and retired as a storekeeper II running the facilities supply warehouse.
Reeves is a member of the Park Hills Fire Department and a member of the Ozark Firefighters Association. He and his wife attend the Elvins Baptist Church.
When asked what he decided to run for election to the council, Reeves said, "I have been involved with the city of Park Hills since its inception, and I decided it was time to take the next step to make a good place to live better."
Regarding his qualifications, Reeves noted that he has been working with the city since 1993.
"I have been on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Board of Adjustment since that time, and I'm currently the chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission," he explained. "The Planning and Zoning Commission actually wrote the original comprehensive plan for the city, which I can proudly say I helped write.
"I am also a former fire chief, that's making me a former department head," he mentioned. "I understand the basics of how the budget process works in the City of Park Hills."
If elected, Reeves said his focus would be on improving facilities and infrastructure, and economic development.
"I would like to see the city apply for different grants to make capital improvements in the city facilities and infrastructure," he said. "I would work toward attracting more business and manufacturing to the city."
Ward 3
Theresa (Kelly) Naucke has lived in the Elvins area of Park Hills her entire life.
She and her husband, Charlie, have been married for 38 years and have two children. Their son works at a neighboring school district, and their daughter will be attending college to become a dental hygienist.
Naucke graduated from Central High School and has worked in healthcare/medical billing and behavioral health for 25 years.
"I have consistently attended Park Hills City Council meetings since 1996," Naucke said. "Three years ago, I started the Facebook page, Concerned Citizens of Park Hills. I wanted to focus on giving the citizens of Park Hills a platform to speak out about concerns they have and to keep the citizens informed on city business.
"While in attendance at the Park Hills Council meetings, I broadcast live the meetings on this page because I feel transparency is important in order to make educated decisions."
If elected to the council, Naucke said some of her goals and objectives would include paying down debt while keeping the city on a stable financial path and reinstating the street paving plan.
Naucke said she would focus on infrastructure and addressing dangerous intersections throughout the city. She said she would work toward the downtown revitalization to continue updating the buildings and ultimately bring businesses back to the town.
Naucke explained that she would like to work with citizens on city clean-up while reviewing city ordinances and community involvement and transparency for Park Hills citizens.
Other priorities she mentioned included taking action on the municipal pool.
"We have discussed this long enough; it is time to get the citizens involved in the action we need to take," she said regarding the city pool.
Naucke also said she would like to see a cross-training reward program and employee certification rewards program implemented as well.
When asked what qualifies her to serve on the city council, Naucke noted her experience as a community advocate and willingness to listen to citizens' concerns.
"I am no stranger to the government workings of the city," she said. "It would be an honor to represent the people of Ward 3 and, overall, the city of Park Hills. I have been and am still available to listen to what the people say.
"Our beliefs and interests are important for the success of this city," Naucke added. "Being elected to the city council would help us all have a voice for those beliefs and interest."
Cindi (Fingers) Penberthy, 64, is retired and has three adult children and seven grandchildren.
She graduated from Central High School before attending Vatterott College.
Penberthy said she was motivated to run for a council position by her desire to help expand the city's future.
In terms of qualifications, Penberthy mentioned that she has been on the Park Hills Planning and Zoning Committee since 2013 and Park Hills Board of Adjustments since 2017.
If elected, Penberthy said her primary goal would be bringing businesses and jobs back to the City of Park Hills.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com