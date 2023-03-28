Six people are currently on the ballot in the upcoming April 4 election for three, three-year terms on the Bismarck Board of Education. They were all given the same questions and asked to provide photos. They are listed as they appear on the ballot.

Mark Hedrick

Hedrick was appointed in November to fill a position previously left empty and said he decided to run for the Bismarck Board of Education to continue offering input. Before his November appointment, Hedrick had been a board member from 1981 to 1996.

Hedrick, 74, lives on Russel Drive and has been married to wife Judy for 51 years. He and his wife have two children and five grandchildren. Hedrick is a graduate of the Bismarck School District and attended both Mineral Area College (MAC) and Southwest Missouri State. He served as the county clerk for St. Francois County for 16 years and as the presiding commissioner of the county for eight years. Hedrick served in the U.S. Army for two years and is a Vietnam veteran.

Currently, Hedrick is a director of the St. Francois County Ambulance District and an assistant state commissioner for Missouri Babe Ruth. He has also been on the United Way Board of Directors.

“My main goal is to ensure that Bismarck R-5 School District offers the best possible education, opportunity for learning, and offering a positive experience for every student,” said Hedrick.

Sally Colwell

Colwell filled the spot of the late Bill Skaggs in June 2022, and has enjoyed her time serving the district for the last nine months. She said she decided to run because of the amazing school, great staff, and wonderful students, and said she has no agenda to make major changes; she wants to help the district be the best it can be.

Colwell, 60, was married to her husband Keith for 36 years before his passing in February 2022, and has a son and step-daughter, as well as 4 grandsons. A graduate of the Bismarck School District, Colwell also graduated from MAC and the University of Missouri–Columbia with a degree in math education. A retired high school teacher, she taught at Central and Bismarck. She currently is the association executive for the Mineral Area Board of Realtors (MABR) in Park Hills and is a non-licensed member of the National Association of Realtors, Missouri Realtors, and Mineral Area Board of Realtors. She serves as a share stockholder on the MARIS MLS Board of Directors representing MABR. Colwell has been involved in the Bismarck United Methodist Church.

If elected to resume her service on the board, Colwell wants to see a return of the district’s alternative school return, as she said she feels students who can no longer continue education in a traditional classroom setting need another option. She also wants to showcase the Bismarck School District. S

“Just because we are a smaller district does not mean we don’t have outstanding qualities,” said Colwell.

Daniel Holifield

Holifield said he is seeking re-election because, as the father of school-aged children, he feels the need to be involved in the future of the district’s youth. Holifield said the district has faced many tough challenges over the past few years that have led to division and uncertainty, so building strategic plans and a shared vision for continuous improvement is needed.

Holifield, 38, lives in Doe Run within the Bismarck School District, and has been married for 12 years with three children. He has a master’s degree from Missouri Baptist University and currently works as an inventory and procurement manager. Alongside his job, Holifield belongs to the Elvins-Ionic Lodge #154, Farmington Elks #1765, and is a Ninja coach at the Farmington Creative Arts Centre.

Holifield said, if re-elected, his goals are: ensuring students receive a high-quality education by developing and implementing policies that support learning and achievement; providing resources and support to teachers and administrators; and promoting community engagement in education.

“School boards also have a responsibility to manage budgets, facilities, and resources in an effective manner,” said Holifield. “Ultimately, the goal of school boards is to prepare students for success by fostering a positive and productive learning environment.”

Michael Barton II

Barton said he is seeking a position on the school board because he feels every child deserves a great education in an environment free from personal agendas and politics. Some of Barton's objectives, he said, are to ensure teaching is based on facts instead of opinion, ensure the district maintains high standards in hiring processes and in test scores, and reach out to more parents, encouraging their involvement.

Barton, 43, lives in Bismarck with wife Thera, and works as the executive pastor of the Bismarck 1st Assembly of God Church. Alongside being the executive pastor, Barton is also the communications director of the Bismarck Chamber of Commerce.

Prior to working at the church, Barton worked in the hospitality industry and had an eye for politics, working as a law clerk for Clayton attorney Richard Schwartz.

“I feel we have in recent years confused education with indoctrination,” explained Barton. “This is of great concern to many locals who have urged me to run for a seat on the board. The best things we can offer the next generation is the knowledge base and skill set they need to reach their own dream.”

Tim Dreste

Dreste said he is seeking election to the board because he wants to make sure the school continues to be a place where children can get a great education and have the opportunities to be fully prepared for the world.

Dreste, 64, lives in the southern end of the school district in rural St. Francois County and has four daughters, with Elizabeth graduating from Bismarck last year. In addition to his children, he has one grandson. Dreste said he has worked in a variety of fields, including the Department of Defense and Department of Veteran Affairs. He spent 10 years working for a marketing and research firm. Currently, Dreste is the maintenance director at Dayspring Bible Camp in Ironton.

Dreste's goals, if elected to the board, are to ensure the district continues to employ qualified teachers who have the education of the pupils as their first priority. He also wants to consult with parents, teachers, students, and past students to see what elements the board can add to help current students prepare for the modern world, and to ascertain where the district is currently being ineffective.

“I also want to ensure that Bismarck schools are delivering that at the least cost to taxpayers possible, and that they respect the rights of parents to raise their children without their moral, cultural and religious beliefs being denigrated,” said Dreste.

Faron Henson

Henson (who declined a photo) is seeking a spot on the board because, he says, he feels he can be of service in confusing times. He is concerned the focus could easily slip from education to indoctrination, and is concerned the facility suffers from a lack of attention. He said he aims to give the maintenance team support as needed.

“I have four grandkids attending school and the local school board is an area that I feel I can still be of service,” said Henson.

Henson's goals, if elected, are to improve safety, housekeeping, and facility maintenance, do more training for personnel, get students more involved, and focus on vocational training.

Henson, 68, currently lives in Iron Mountain Lake with his wife, Connie. He has two children, Tyler and Victoria, and five grandchildren. He is an alderman for Iron Mountain Lake and is a member of the Bismarck First Baptist Church and APICS. Henson received various manufacturing certifications and was a previous board member for 15 years.