 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Smith demands investigation into election
0 comments
alert top story

Smith demands investigation into election

  • Updated
  • 0
Election: Three seek election to 8th Congressional District Rep. seat

Rep. Jason Smith (R)

 Submitted

On Friday, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith called upon the United States Department of Justice to open investigations into incidences of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In a separate letter to state election officials, Smith also outlined his concerns with their actions and issued a reminder that the election is not over.

Smith said, “President Trump is right to demand transparency and accuracy in the ballot counting process. We must count every legal vote, but only legal votes. The American people deserve fair and transparent elections regardless of who they vote for.”

Smith continued, “It is the Department of Justice’s responsibility to ensure the integrity of our elections if state election officials will not.”

Earlier this year, Smith introduced the Integrity of Our Elections Act to require the chief state election official of each state to certify that recipients of mail-in or absentee ballots are living, U.S. citizens, and eligible to vote prior to mailing a ballot for a federal election. He said Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to give this legislation a vote on the floor of the House of Representatives.

0 comments
2
5
1
0
3

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ashcroft shares voting no-nos
Elections

Ashcroft shares voting no-nos

  • Updated

On the eve of the Nov. 3 general election, Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft is reminding voters of polling place rules and outlining the Electi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News