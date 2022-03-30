Three cities run tax issues for public safety Tuesday

A number of towns in the Parkland have put tax initiatives on the Tuesday ballot in the interest of raising money or keeping their tax base the same to benefit public safety.

Bonne Terre

City Administrator Shawn Kay, Police Chief Doug Calvert and Fire Chief David Pratte have been informing residents about the city’s 1% sales tax proposal (Proposition Number One) that is projected to raise about $500,000 a year for the departments which, like many other rural first-responder departments, have struggled to compete with better-funded, better-paid entities to the north.

The city has been coping with the recent loss of Patrolman Lane Burns and the injury of Corporal Garrett Worley since the officers were ambushed during a March 17 call to service. Burns’ funeral was Saturday, and Worley is still recovering from a gunshot to the leg.

At the February Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce meeting, Kay said Farmington and Desloge recently passed modest increases in their sales tax rates in an effort to better fund their departments. If Bonne Terre voters approve the 1% increase in the tax collected by sales made in Bonne Terre, the city of 7,165 citizens would still have one of the lowest tax rates in the county, he said.

“Many people don't know this, but we have police officers who are on the road, handling these situations and make $14 an hour,” he said. “Now I know I'm talking to a lot of business owners here and many of you pay more than $14 an hour, you’re probably thinking, ‘we pay our people more than that and we're struggling to get them and retain them.’

“We're fortunate that we have a lot of dedicated officers who are willing to go out there and put their lives on the line every day to protect our property and our interests, yet we're not able to pay them enough for their work. We're pretty much funded here in the city by sales tax and we're about tapped out as far as what we have to work with and the demand for police and fire services has gone up quite a bit.”

Kay said in the past, many city employees were able to volunteer for the fire department in addition to their city jobs, but that has dropped off as well and the department relies almost exclusively on volunteer firefighters, headed by Chief Pratte who often has to blaze ahead by himself, then wait for the volunteers to come along to help lay the hose and battle the fire. Kay said the Seagrave fire truck is about 30 years old, and if anyone has priced a fire truck recently, they can run anywhere from $350,000 to $750,000.

“So we're asking that the voters of Bonne Terre consider giving a little more. Now, the council that we have currently has committed to funding the fire and police department at the current level we're funding it, this money would be over and above what we are currently putting into the departments.”

Leadington

The city of Leadington, population 621, is also hoping voters approve a no-increase, one half of 1% sales tax that would support public safety. The tax originally approved in 2003 for water and sewer improvements around town is about to expire. The water and sewer bond is set to be paid off, but Leadington still has maintenance and improvement issues to pursue, mainly in its police department.

Mayor Joe Davis explained in November, the ballot issue would involve no new taxes, but it would roll over the city’s existing sales tax to the general fund to be diverted to public safety. Like many rural areas, the Leadington Police Department has been struggling to maintain its department due to challenges within the profession and salary competition from larger cities.

In recent years, the department has seen high turnover and this winter, a patrol car was damaged during a high-speed chase that spread to Farmington. While Leadington is small in population and stature, it has a disproportionately high number of businesses and a heavy volume of vehicle traffic passing through due to its strategic position near the Park Hills-Leadington intersection with U.S. 67. The west outer road of U.S. 67 has seen increasing development in terms of homes and businesses.

Police Chief Jerry Hicks said the passage of the bond issue would help tremendously.

“It would definitely increase our chances and opportunities to be able to provide a better service than what we're providing and be able to update a lot of our equipment, as well as possibly giving raises for the officers,” he said. “And it would help address other areas that need attention, basically, to make the department better for the community.”

Leadwood

The scrappy, former mining town set back from Highway 8 has seen unusual turnover in its police department, with several police chiefs and dozens of police officers moving through the station near city hall for the past few years. In the past five months, there have been three police chiefs.

Currently, the station’s only employees are Chief Emily Portell and a part-time deputy chief, Marvin Chapman, who patrol the hilly streets for the town of 1,443 in shifts that sometimes can’t cover a whole 24-hour period, although there’s also help from reserve officers.

Recent chief Jason Jarvis, a seasoned law enforcement officer who resigned the position due to family health issues and his other full-time job with the VA, said in February that Leadwood might be small, but 12 cases were being worked on that had developed since Jan. 4. Seven of the dozen cases dealt with felony charges.

"In the end, we’re looking at the long run, we need it for repairs for city cars, trucks, police wages, overtime, and it would greatly benefit the city and its services. It’s been hard having only a couple of cops at a time. These funds would be put back for those occasions."

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

