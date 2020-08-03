Three Jefferson Co candidates running for District 115 seat

She said she is running for office so she can continue to help people.

“I have the heart of a servant,” she explained. “I have been blessed in my life having the opportunity to help people on a daily basis. I feel a calling to continue this on a larger scale. I feel that the mark of a true representative is exactly what the word says -- representative. I want to represent the people of our district by fighting for their voices to be heard. I want to be a voice for those who feel they have no voice.”

Her life and work experience make her qualified for the job, according to Buchheit-Courtway.

“I have worked hard at being an advocate for others,” she explained. “I have always been willing to step up when needed either as part of a team or as a leader. I have business experience and customer service experience. I have lived in, worked in and raised a family in this district. I have also participated, volunteered and worked with several groups and organizations. I am fair and will listen to all sides of issues before making final decisions if given the opportunity.”