In the April 4 election, three men are competing to be the mayor of Desloge: Incumbent David G. Shaw, Andrew Laster and Pete Pasternak. The term is two years long.

David G. Shaw

David G. Shaw, 76, has served as mayor since April 2021, serving as alderman of Ward 1 from April 2018 until he was elected mayor. He said he has felt the need to serve the public all his life.

“While growing up in Desloge, I was helped by many fine people and organizations and their influences on my early life instilled the concept of serving and contributing toward the common good,” he said. “I believe that if you have been blessed with a talent, you are morally obligated to use that talent in some way to better the lives of others. I was blessed with an exposure to a good education and experienced many different challenges in my careers. All of these taught me how to work with people, to recognize their strengths, and help them in their struggles.”

He earned an associate degree from Mineral Area College in 1966, a bachelor’s degree in economics from Inter-American University in 1971, and a master’s degree in business management from Webster College in 1979. He worked for more than 25 years in the U.S. Air Force as an aircraft maintenance officer, retiring in 1996 as a lieutenant colonel. He worked for 16 years with the National Electrical Contractors Association in St. Louis as a collective bargaining agreement negotiator, and retired in 2012.

Shaw said he feels his term as mayor has prepared him to serve a second term, and that “effective governance requires thoughtful collaboration by people who put the interests of the city before their own.

“I have always strived to obtain the best possible solution to a problem regardless of where that solution originates. I seek input from as many sources as possible. The city and its citizens deserve only the best its elected officials can provide. I’ve learned much during the years I served as an alderman and mayor, and, if given the opportunity, I will learn more in the years ahead.”

If elected, Shaw said he would like to address derelict houses in town, a difficult process with many legal obstacles to navigate.

Desloge’s sidewalks also need attention, he feels. “Though the city ordinance specifies maintenance of sidewalks is a property owner’s responsibility I would like to find the funds that could be directed toward sidewalk improvement,” he said.

In addition to recruiting small businesses to provide services and revenue needed to run the city, Shaw would like to address stormwater drainage issues.

“Though most of the problems stem from inappropriate disruption of the natural flow of water caused by construction, we need to do what we can to mitigate the problems caused when we experience heavy rainfall,” he said.

Shaw said he wanted to continue the momentum of building a sense of pride in the community.

“One of the best things about living in a small town is that people get to know each other on a personal level. Friends look out for each other, and support each other, and care for each other,” he said. “This all can make for a better, friendly, and wholesome community. We may not always agree with each other, but we don’t have to be disagreeable!”

Shaw lives on North School Street, and is married with three grown children and eight grandchildren. He is a member of Desloge First Baptist Church, Park Hills Lions Club, Elvins Ionic (Masonic) Lodge 154, Mineral Area Elks and VFW Post 2426.

Andrew Laster

Andrew Laster, 34, graduated from Campbell High School but attended Central R-3 School District for most of his life. He has ordained weddings. He said he belongs to no political groups, he is running with no affiliations.

Laster said he was motivated to run for mayor because of “unfair trash service” and “people should have gotten a right to vote first.” He said crosswalks need to be repainted and “I’m sick of the back and forth of who is responsible for certain aspects of the city, this is what's gotten me to enter the election.”

When asked why he thought he was qualified to serve as mayor, Laster said, “Well, I’m part of the lower class. I don’t come from money and I’m not running for status, I’m running because I care about the people. This city is my home and I want to try to make it better. But I can’t unless I’m elected.”

Laster said if he was mayor, he would want to revisit trash service, comb through the city’s budget, keep a record of Missouri Department of Transportation agreements with the city at city hall, make the meetings more open, try to get more stoplights, signs and crosswalks, try to come up with financial solutions to what he calls an “unfair trash situation,” and he would like to look at “possible current unfair licensing structure for businesses.”

“I think it’s worth mentioning that, yes, you might have seen some crosswalks being repaired or repainted but that’s after I literally put in the request about two years ago to the city hall’s attention after being hit trying to cross the street after being told its MoDOT’s issue and MoDOT telling me it’s a city issue,” he said. “And (the) city also told me that they would have to get a copy of the agreement they have with MoDOT from MoDOT but couldn’t answer why they didn’t have a copy to show the public if asked.”

Pete Pasternak

Pete Pasternak, 38, is currently the Ward 3 alderman. He said his run for mayor is inspired by his love for the city and the desire to see it grow and progress.

“It’s time for a new generation of leadership that thinks differently and never forgets they are public servants. I am not one of the ‘good ol’ boys.’ I am here for every resident of Desloge,” he said. “I will treat everyone fairly and give everyone the respect and time they deserve. I am transparent, approachable, and reach out to Desloge residents with concerns and I have a desire to reach a reasonable solution to residents' issues.”

Pasternak said his service as an alderman and working on the city’s budget committee qualify him for the mayoral position. He was recently named a certified municipal official by the Missouri Municipal League.

“According to the Missouri Municipal League, I am the only currently-elected official in Saint Francois County that has earned this certification and I was able to earn it in less than a year,” he said. “Having a mayor with this certification and training will be helpful for the city. When I ran for alderman, I promised to research issues and get input from Desloge residents, and I followed through with that promise.”

Pasternak said he is against Right-to-Work and was approached by a number of pro-union people asking him to run. “I am staunchly opposed to Right-to-Work and stand with our union brothers and sisters. The voters of Desloge rejected Right-to-Work 82%-18% a few years ago so I align with a supermajority of the city on this issue,” he said.

Pasternak said he is concerned by fee increases during the last two years, citing pool admissions, pool reservations, and trash service, which he said was the most expensive since previously residents were not charged for the service. He said he voted in December against raising pool reservation fees.

“My concern is, if there is not a change in direction for the next two years, what fee or tax increase is going to be implemented next? Are kids going to start being charged for library cards or more to swim? Are building and occupancy permits going up? Is the trash fee going to be raised even higher?” he asked. “The precedent for fee increases on our residents over the past two years has been established and I want to dial it back and take a more conservative approach.”

Pasternak said the biggest factor in his decision to run was a pay increase to the municipal judge while the average raise city workers got was 3%, to which he objected as an alderman.

“I don't agree with giving attorneys an 11% raise, while leaving our police officers and city workers behind. In addition to representing the residents of Desloge, I am going to have the backs of our police officers and city employees, not attorneys,” he said. “We have amazing employees that work hard, and they don’t get the recognition they deserve, like our parks and recreation director, Dooley Politte, and his crew." He cited city workers who, hampered by winter weather, delivered food for Meals on Wheels and a Desloge police sergeant's heroic actions during last March's shooting in Bonne Terre of two fellow officers. "Those types of actions are commendable and need to be recognized. Those are the employees that deserve a significant raise, not attorneys,” he said.

As mayor, Pasternak said, he wanted to represent Desloge residents and make himself available to them. Public safety is also a focus.

“Public safety will always be the highest priority for me. We must provide Chief (James “Jebo”) Bullock and the police department and Chief (Jared) Meador and the fire department with the necessary resources to keep our community safe,” he said. “Fortunately, Desloge residents have shown their support and commitment for public safety with the passing of Prop. P. I will also be supportive of our police officers, firefighters, and city employees. Providing fair and competitive wages and benefits is essential. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it is also essential to limit turnover and stop a system where we are constantly training new employees.”

Pasternak said he would take a “Buy American” stance, citing his objections to the board approving the purchase of trucks made in Mexico and a mini-excavator from a Japanese company.

“I would like to see improvement in representing the views of Desloge residents and supporting American workers, which I am committed to do if I am elected,” he said.

Finding a solution to the drainage issues in the Brim Street and Chadrick and Donna Drive areas, completing Jackson Street and phase 2 of State Street, and replacing decaying sidewalks, especially areas of Ward 3, are also among his goals.

“There are roads that are in poor condition that need to be resurfaced. Take Cowling for example, there are 10-year-old ‘street view’ pictures on Google Maps showing the road in bad condition,” he said. “A decade has passed, and the road still hasn’t been touched.”

Developing the eastern outer road must be a top priority also, he said. “There was a mistake made by not installing sewer lines when the road was built. This mistake needs to be corrected as soon as possible because attracting business to this area with water and no sewer is probably not going to happen,” he said.

Pasternak said Desloge must look to and prepare for the future.

“We cannot just sit back and keep doing things the way we always have just because. Take Leadington for example, when I was a kid that was the place to shop. They had Kroger, Walmart, Golde’s, JCPenney, etc., but when those businesses closed or moved to Farmington, sales tax revenue plummeted,” he said. “We do not want to risk a situation like that happening to Desloge. As a resident that intends to be in Desloge for at least another 50 years, I can promise I will look for future opportunities for growth and progress while maintaining fiscal responsibility.”

After graduating from North County R-1 School District, Pasternak earned an associate degree from St. Louis Community College and bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Arkansas State University. He has worked as a public school educator for 14 years.

He and his wife Kellie have three children, Pearl, Paris, and Ambrose. They all attend North County R-1 schools. He is an active member of his church and belongs to the Missouri Municipal League.