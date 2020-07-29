Three Republicans seek District 3 senate seat

“I will always put the people of this community first and protect their tax dollars, and their families,” he said.

When it comes to public pensions, Barrett said he believed that people who have spent their time, hard work and devotion to the state, government and education, who have retirement, matching 401K, or pension have earned their money and their time in retirement. “With that being said, I do believe that the government pensions and retirements should be a fair value to taxpayers and retirees,” he said.

When asked how he would address political divisions and reunite the parties and citizenry, Barrett said he hoped to make a change in Jefferson City, “a change that will help other elected officials, Democrat or Republican. It’s time for a new era, new state, but most importantly, a new beginning.

“There are always going to be pros and cons in every situation. The moment elected officials disagree from either party, they need to realize that there is always a solution, but a solution that is from the people, by the people, and for the people. I will not only be voice for my district and community, but I will also be a voice for all Missourians.”