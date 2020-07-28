Three run for District I commissioner for Madison County

Stephens said COVID-19 has made things difficult for all county employees, and they have made it a goal of the commission to make things as safe and easy for the community and the employees as possible.

"Right now we need to keep our county and our courthouse as open as possible while still working to maintain the health and safety of all employees and residents," Stephens said. "This time has thrown all of us many challenges, but together we will come out stronger in the end."

Wade Parsley

Wade Parsley moved to Fredericktown when he was 12 and has been a resident for the last 57 years. He worked in the housing trade, as a logger and opened his own business, Madison Foundations.

"I did concrete, basements, flat work, parking lots and bridges for 23 years," Parsley said. "I have experience in excavation and even installed septic systems."

Parsley said he would bring management experience and common sense to the position of Madison County commissioner.

"An effective commissioner should have integrity, honesty and be open minded," Parsley said. "They also need to be able to communicate with people."

Parsley said if elected, a top priority of his would be to look at each department and upgrade as needed, as well as try to improve roads and bridges.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

