Three running for Central board

Calvird said his objective serving on the board would be to continue to give Central students the skills they need to get into the college or vocational school of their choice or the proper skills to enter the workforce upon graduation.

David Kennard, 34, lives in the Elvins area of Park Hills. He has been married for more than 15 years and has four children.

"Our oldest is a senior at Central High School, our two middle children are in 8th and 7th grade at Central Middle School, and our youngest is in 4th grade at West Elementary," Kennard explained. "I was raised in a military family as the second of four kids."

After graduating from Central High School, Kennard entered straight into the workforce. As a pipefitter, he completed eight years of schooling and currently works out of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562 with Corrigan Mechanical Contractors.

Kennard is an active member of Esther Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon, young adult Sunday School teacher, and Kids to Christ leader.

He said his faith had motivated him to seek re-election to the board.