Three seek election to 8th Congressional District Rep. seat

With the Nov. 3 General Election less than a week away, three candidates are still on the campaign trail in hopes of representing Missouri’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On Tuesday, district voters will choose between Republican Incumbent Rep. Jason Smith, Democratic Challenger Kathy Ellis, and Libertarian Challenger Tom Schmitz.
Each of the candidates shared some background information about themselves and their goals for the district to give voters as much information as they may need to make their decisions.
Jason Smith (R)
Smith is 40 years old and lives on his family’s farm in Salem.
He has earned two Bachelor’s of Science degrees — one in Agriculture Economics and another in Business Administration — from the University of Missouri in Columbia.
After completing his undergraduate studies, Smith earned a Law Degree from Oklahoma City University.
The incumbent candidate served as a Missouri State Representative from 2006 to 2013. He held the position of Missouri House Speaker Pro Tem during his last year in the state legislature.
Smith has served in the U.S. House of Representatives for nearly seven years after being elected in 2013 to represent Missouri’s 8th District.
Along with serving as a U.S. Representative, Smith has experience as a small business owner, lawyer, real estate agent, and family farm owner.
Smith served as Chairman of Trump for Missouri in 2016 and again in 2020. He has held the Salem FFA Chapter President position in the past and was a vice president of Area 1st. He is also a lifetime member of the NRA.
When asked what motivates him to serve in Congress and seek re-election, Smith cited his love of helping to make the lives of those around him better.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to fight tirelessly on behalf of my friends, neighbors, and loved ones who call our great area home,” said Smith. “Doing what I can every day to make their life better never gets old.”
Smith said his motivation has only strengthened with the coming election.
“My desire to work on your behalf has reached new heights this election with the two competing visions we see being proposed for our next generation by the presidential candidates,” he explained. “This election isn’t just about the next four years for our country; it is about the type of America we want 50 years from now.
“On one side are the successes and paths put forward by President Trump,” said Smith. “Just look at his first three years. He successfully removed over 30,000 pages of federal regulations in his first year alone, saving the average American family over $3,000 a year in regulatory costs.”
Smith continued explaining what he believes to be great strides made by the president.
“He has made our country safer and more secure by completing over 350 miles of border wall,” Smith noted. “He has stood up to foreign leaders who wished to do us harm. He successfully negotiated lasting peace deals in the Middle East and stood with our allies by moving our U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
“His economic vision slashed taxes on middle and low-income Americans,” he said. “Now in southern Missouri, the first $60,000 made by a family of four is federally tax-free.
“That is real money in our pocket to help grow and support our families, not grow the federal government,” Smith added. “His policies resulted in the creation of over 7 million new jobs and the lowest unemployment rate seen in over 50 years.”
Smith said the Democratic opposition’s vision for the country’s future contrasts with his beliefs.
“On the other side, you have the Biden-Harris-Obama-Clinton-Pelosi vision, which is so fearful of their Left base that they have basically adopted the vision of Bernie Sanders for our country,” Smith claimed. “One of my guiding tenets as your representative is to always protect our way of life and our values here in Missouri. Simply put, their agenda would be catastrophic for those things you and I hold dear.
“They want to end traditional farming; they want to end any vehicle or piece of equipment running on gasoline; they want to once again make us reliant on hostile foreign countries for our energy needs,” said Smith. “They want to raise taxes by over $2 trillion. They want to tear down walls meant to keep Americans safe and provide taxpayer-funded healthcare to every illegal immigrant, which floods our country.
“They want to add new branches to the government and thousands of new federal bureaucratic regulators meant to make our lives more difficult,” Smith continued. “They want to go back to the heavy-handed regulatory ways which tried to put federal requirements on every flow of water on a Missouri farmer's land.”
Smith cited a study that he said shows Democrat-endorsed regulations would financially strain American families.
“A recent study found that their new tax and regulatory scheme would cost every American family on average over $6,500,” the congressman said. “That’s money we can’t afford. Why do they want to take more of what we don’t have?
“They want to take healthcare away from 200 million Americans who enjoy their coverage and replace it with a one size fits all government-run system which includes ending the traditional Medicare our seniors enjoy,” he said.
“Their healthcare vision is no choice, no access, limited services, long lines and will cut hospital funding by $800 billion,” Smith said. “Cuts in funding — that’s the last thing our rural hospitals need right now as they try to stay afloat.”
Smith emphasized the importance of the upcoming election.
“This truly is the most important election of our lifetime,” he said. “We have to decide the type of future we want for ourselves, our families, and to leave for our children.”
When asked why he feels qualified to represent Missouri’s 8th Congressional District, Smith noted that he is a seventh-generation Missourian who loves his state.
“I will always put God, family, and our great country first,” Smith said. “I approach the job of representing our area before the United States Congress with the seriousness, hard work, and tireless effort southern Missouri deserves.
“I am constantly meeting with our folks, families, farmers, and employers to hear what challenges they are facing and how I can help,” he explained. “During major issues like the coronavirus and our economic recovery, relief from federal taxes, healthcare pricing transparency, and even the government shutdown, I held public forums to hear directly from my friends and neighbors in this area about what they wanted to see in each of those deals. I will never stop reaching out, interacting, and learning from all of you about what great ideas you have to help get the government off our backs and out of our way here in Missouri.”
Smith recalled some of his actions while working with the Trump administration during the president’s first term.
“Over the last three years, I have relished the opportunity to work every day with President Trump and his team to make life better for Missourians,” said Smith. “We cut thousands of pages of unnecessary regulations hurting our families, saving them over $3,000 a year.
“We slashed middle-class taxes, tore up unfair trade deals hurting Missouri workers, built 350 miles of border wall, confirmed 250 conservative federal judges, added 7 million new jobs, and reached a 50 year low in the unemployment rate,” Smith recalled. “We made it a priority to protect the rights guaranteed to every American by their Constitution.
“And we did all of this in the face of historic opposition, obstruction, and a sham impeachment effort,” Smith added.
He said he knows that difficulties lay ahead, but he is optimistic about the future.
“While I look forward to the challenges ahead, I know that we are a great country and will remain so,” Smith said. “And under the leadership of President Trump, we will continue to make a vast and positive difference in the lives of all Missourians.”
Smith reflected on his time serving as a representative for southern Missouri citizens and spoke of his priorities if re-elected to office.
“The 8th Congressional District has been my family’s home for seven generations,” said Smith. “Serving you allows me to fight for the values which make up the heart of rural America — a smaller, less intrusive government, more personal freedoms and protecting farms, main street businesses and families.
“I want to make sure that the way of life we know here in Missouri is preserved for generations to come, that it is not eroded by the onslaught of a liberal agenda which aims to empower governments over families,” he said. “We need a federal government that works for Missourians, not the other way around.”
Kathy Ellis (D)
Ellis is 64 years old and lives in Festus with her spouse Ann Gettinger.
She graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL) in 1977 with a degree in the Administration of Justice, before receiving her Master’s Degree in Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis.
Ellis currently practices as a Clinical Social Worker/Trauma and Addiction Therapist and owns her own private practice.
Ellis said she first decided to run for this position after seeing the damage that the district’s current representative has done in the region.
“As a social worker for over 40 years and a sixth-generation resident of the district, I understand the many issues that people face,” said Ellis. “We have not had any adequate leadership in the district that addresses these issues and we are paying the price every day in the absence of healthcare, an exploding pandemic, a dangerous opioid crisis with few treatment options, and a high suicide rate among our farmers who struggle to get a fair price for the crops they grow.
Ellis said that in the 16 counties surrounding the Bootheel, one out of every three children is food insecure.
“We have asked time and time again for Broadband access to be available in every part of the district, and we have seen as promises have been made but not delivered upon,” Ellis recalled. “We need safe roads and highways, and a solid infrastructure plan that fits the needs of our region.
“We want our communities to grow and to give our children the opportunity to stay in their hometowns because they have good jobs and access to quality education,” the Democratic candidate explained. “We want to get corruption out of government and give everyone an equal playing field in our political process. And right now, we just want some peace. I’m ready to fight for all of these things when elected.”
In regard to what qualifies Ellis for election as house representative, she noted that for the past 40 years, she has worked as a clinical social worker and addiction counselor and is familiar with the growing needs of this region.
“I am a six-generation resident of this district, and I have seen over the past few years as our healthcare access has decreased, our jobs have left, and our infrastructure has crumbled,” she said. “I have worked my entire career as an advocate for working people, through my private practice and through other means.
“I sit on the board of the largest comprehensive community health center in the region; I sit on the board of a women’s halfway house; I have been involved in work supporting victims of domestic violence, and I sit on the local cultural diversity committee in my hometown.”
Other groups of which Ellis is a member include the Jefferson County Labor Club, the Sierra Club, the National Association of Social Workers, and the National Women’s Political Caucus.
Ellis said she knows the problems facing this region and said she is prepared to tackle them head-on when elected to Congress. She explained how her experience had shaped the way she helps others.
“When I’m working with a client, I listen, and I help them find the tools they need to deal with the problems they are facing,” she said. “Being a good public servant is just like that: listening, working together to find common group to address the issues we are facing, and then helping a community or a district to empower itself. I hope to be that public servant.”
Ellis said she has committed to not taking any corporate or lobbyist money in this race, and said she has not taken any money from any political party. She said her opponent, Rep. Jason Smith, cannot say the same.
“He’s taken nearly $1 million in corporate donations just this cycle,” Ellis claimed. “That means that when I’m elected, I’m accountable to the people of this district, not corporations.
“I will always be transparent and accountable to you, the constituents, and not to lobbyists or corporations,” Ellis promised. “I will make mistakes, and you will tell me, and I will listen. And if you don’t like the decisions I make, then you can vote me out; that is your democratic right, and I’ll always protect that.”
Ellis said her first priority is to be the kind of representative who answers constituents when they have a question or a problem.
“In my past campaign in 2018, I was asked by a woman at a public town hall [who said], ‘Our current representative does not respond to our questions, our calls, or our emails. How do we know that you will?’"
Ellis said it is an important question, and her response remains the same.
“For the past 40 years, I have been on call 24/7 for my clients,” she answered. “People have trouble that happens day and night, and my responsibility is to help them solve their problems. My commitment as a representative remains the same.
“The 8th is a large district, and I know that I will need a large team of dedicated folks to help me, and you can rest assured that your phone calls will be returned and your letters will be read and acted upon,” Ellis explained. “I know that the buck stops with me.
“So many people have called me and asked who their current representative is. Even more have called me thinking that I am their representative,” she noted. “I can assure you that I will listen to your concerns and try to find solutions.”
Ellis said her first legislative priority is addressing what she described as the healthcare crisis in the 8th District and getting the local economy back on track after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I support expanding our current Comprehensive Community Health Center network, and I’ll fight for a piece of legislation that ensures our rural clinics do not close and can provide care — dental, mental health, drug and alcohol services, primary care, and more — for more people in one place.
“Ultimately, everything is tied to healthcare — the jobs we create, the infrastructure we build, the public schools that educate our children,” explained Ellis. “In order to have a robust economy in our district, we need better healthcare access. Rural areas have been neglected for too long, and we need to work together to realize we are neighbors, once again.”
Tom Schmitz (L)
Schmitz is 38 years old and lives in Rolla with his girlfriend Ashtyn and their beloved dog, Bebe.
Schmitz received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychological Sciences from the University of Missouri, Columbia, in 2008. He then received his Juris Doctor (JD) from Creighton University School of Law in 2012.
After graduating, Schmitz worked in private practice from 2012 through 2019. Currently, he works as an assistant public defender in Rolla with the Missouri Public Defender System.
Schmitz said the number one issue that has motivated him to run for Congress is healthcare, as he believes the nation is quickly moving in the wrong direction.
“I fear we are nearing a tipping point toward full authoritarian government control of our healthcare system,” Schmitz explained. “In a government-controlled system, everyone will be at the mercy of a government bureaucracy to provide for themselves and their family. When this system proves unsatisfactory, fundamentally, there will be no recourse, and no escape from it.
“I am running for Congress because everyone has the right to the incredible benefits of a liberated, free-market healthcare system,” said the Libertarian candidate. “Robust free-market competition will dramatically drive down healthcare prices, allow for uninhibited innovation, increase patient access to healthcare, and increase healthcare quality.
“We need a healthcare system where patients, healthcare providers, and health insurance companies interact with each other voluntarily, and where patients are free to pursue the medications and treatments they want without any interference from government,” Schmitz added.
Schmitz said he is running for Congress because he wants everyone to live in a free society.
“So many important issues have motivated me to run,” he said. “Let’s bring our brave troops home from endless wars and implement a foreign policy of non-interventionism and peace.”
Schmitz said other important issues, such as taxation, the criminal justice system, and protection of Second Amendment rights, had prompted him to seek congressional office.
“We need to cut taxes as much as possible, as soon as possible, and move toward a system of voluntary taxation,” explained Schmitz. “We need serious criminal justice reform to address the racial disparities in our justice system, and this includes ending the war on drugs which disproportionately affects people of color.
“We need to protect our Second Amendment right, indeed our human right, to keep and bear arms from any government infringement,” Schmitz said as he summarized his priorities if elected. “We need to address the urgent problem of global climate change in part by removing harmful government restrictions on nuclear power — an available source of mass-produced energy which produces virtually zero carbon emissions. We need to restore fiscal responsibility and balance our budget immediately by cutting all federal spending across the board, equally by percentage, with no exceptions.”
In regard to what qualifies him to serve as a representative, Schmitz said he believes that his experience as a trial attorney is something voters would be interested in.
“As a criminal defense attorney, I am absolutely devoted to defending my clients and representing their interests,” he explained. “It is an honor and a privilege to be entrusted with such a responsibility.
The Libertarian candidate said he knows what it is like to make a decision that will significantly impact an individual’s life.
“I have been in front of the jury, making the closing argument when my client’s life is on the line,” Schmitz recalled. “If elected as your representative, I will exercise that same devotion in fighting for your individual liberty, and I am prepared for the pressures that come with the job.”
Schmitz spoke about some of the goals he hopes to achieve if elected to the House of Representatives.
“One of my first priorities, broadly speaking, will be to liberate our healthcare system from government coercion and control as much as possible,” he said. “We need to maximize free market activity in our healthcare industry while moving toward a voluntary system.”
As a realistic, immediate goal, Schmitz said he will use every tool at his disposal to reduce the authority of the FDA as much as possible, and as quickly as possible.
“I will do everything I can to enable patient access to experimental medications without government interference,” he said. “I will do everything I can to fight for your healthcare freedom. We are in a crisis with our staggering national debt, and this will be one of my top priorities due to the urgency of the situation.
Democrats and Republicans in Washington have taken the nation over $27 trillion in debt, with seemingly no intention or plan to pay it back, all the while using unborn Americans’ labor as collateral,” Schmitz explained. “I will take whatever steps necessary to tackle this problem, including the introduction of legislation to balance our budget immediately but cutting all federal spending across the board equally by percentage, with no exceptions.
“We have a duty to future generations of Americans not to spend more than we take in,” he added. “I will not vote for any spending that takes future generations of Americans further into debt. We must restore fiscal responsibility in Washington.”
If elected, Schmitz said he will do everything he can to promote and effectuate a foreign policy of non-interventionism and peace.
“It is time to bring our troops home,” he said. “It is not in our national security interest to get involved in foreign wars and military operations that are not being carried out in defense of our country.
“Our current interventionist foreign policy makes us less safe, unnecessarily places our brave young men and women in harm’s way, and results in catastrophic loss of life for everyone involved,” Schmitz said. “Policing the world is not the United States’ responsibility.
“We need to stop getting involved in other nations’ messy and complicated internal affairs,” he said in summation. “Wars and disputes between other nations, or within a nation, can never justify the loss of American soldiers’ lives.
“Let’s build a robust, efficient, defensive military here in our own country,” he proposed. “Let’s focus on taking care of our active-duty soldiers and our veterans.”
Finally, Schmitz said if elected as representative District 8, he will do everything he can to maximize the people’s individual liberty and eliminate government interference in their lives.
