Three seek election to 8th Congressional District Rep. seat

Democrats and Republicans in Washington have taken the nation over $27 trillion in debt, with seemingly no intention or plan to pay it back, all the while using unborn Americans’ labor as collateral,” Schmitz explained. “I will take whatever steps necessary to tackle this problem, including the introduction of legislation to balance our budget immediately but cutting all federal spending across the board equally by percentage, with no exceptions.

“We have a duty to future generations of Americans not to spend more than we take in,” he added. “I will not vote for any spending that takes future generations of Americans further into debt. We must restore fiscal responsibility in Washington.”

If elected, Schmitz said he will do everything he can to promote and effectuate a foreign policy of non-interventionism and peace.

“It is time to bring our troops home,” he said. “It is not in our national security interest to get involved in foreign wars and military operations that are not being carried out in defense of our country.

“Our current interventionist foreign policy makes us less safe, unnecessarily places our brave young men and women in harm’s way, and results in catastrophic loss of life for everyone involved,” Schmitz said. “Policing the world is not the United States’ responsibility.