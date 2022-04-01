Three seek seats on West County school board

On Tuesday, West St. Francois County R-V School District will be filling two open positions on its board of education. One of the candidates, Shawn A. Meinershagen, is an incumbent on the board. Kimber Monroe is already serving on the board but is filling an unexpired seat that was vacated in the middle of the year. The third board candidate is Brent Belfield.

Brent Belfield

Brent Belfield and his wife Kristen live in Park Hills with their three children, Michaela, Karissa, and Braden.

A graduate of West County High School and Mineral Area College, Belfield has worked at Spire in St. Louis for 19 years.

Asked why he’s running for the board of education, Belfield said, “I am running for school board as a way to give back to the community. The West County School District is an excellent school. Working with and supporting the administration and staff to continue providing a safe and nurturing learning environment would be my highest priority.”

Kimber Monroe

Kimber Monroe and her husband of 19 years, Brian, live in Park Hills with their three children who are a sophomore, eighth-grader and sixth-grader attending West County schools.

Monroe earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from Siena College and graduated Magna Cum Laude from Syracuse Law School.

A local attorney and business owner, she practices law at the Kimber Monroe Law Group, LLC.

Currently serving on the school board after filling a vacant seat, Monroe said, “I applied, interviewed, and was selected by the board to fill the position.”

Asked why she is running, she said, “We have a great school district. As a current school board member, my focus and priorities have been and will continue to be that we 1) ensure our students have access to quality education and to the tools to help them succeed and 2) ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students.”

Shawn Meinershagen

Shawn Meinershagen and his wife Jamie live outside Bonne Terre with their two children, Jacob and Ivy.

A graduate of West County High School, he received his associate’s degree from Mineral Area College and Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Central Methodist University. Meinershagen also attended Culver Stockton College.

He is employed at Meinershagen Roofing & Sheet Metal, LLC, and he is a member of the United Assembly of God.

Meinershagen has completed seven consecutive terms on the West County Board of Education.

Asked what he feels he’s accomplished as a board member so far, and what he would like to accomplish if elected to another term, he said, “I don’t feel like myself or any one board member really has the ability to accomplish much on their own. However, I am proud to have been a part of the West County family that has seen a number of accomplishments over the last 20+ years. First of all, it takes a community that supports its local school district, and we have that. When you combine that with an excellent administration and staff and awesome kids, we can accomplish some really neat things.

“We have seen our district become and stay financially secure through good stewardship of our taxpayers’ money. This has resulted in facilities that are second to none for our students. Our school climate has become more positive, resulting in lower staff turnover. Academically we have been recognized for many years as a district of academic distinction. West County continues to be top-notch in academics, along with our extracurricular activities. We have implemented dual enrollment, allowing kids to get a head start on their secondary education.

“We provide before- and after-school learning opportunities that also provide meals. West County students can get three meals a day right here on campus. We instituted a backpack program to address those who are in need of food over the weekends and during the summer. Finally, we continue to make strides in a number of areas despite facing this global pandemic.

Meinershagen said he’s running for reelection for one reason.

“I care about this district, and I want to be able to contribute to its continued success,” he said. “I have been a part of this district my entire life. As we say in Bulldog Country, ‘I bleed purple.”

