Three vie for 911 center's subdistrict 2

For the 911 Joint Communication Center’s Board of Directors, the April 6 election ballot has a race for two, four-year terms in Subdistrict 2. Incumbent David Pratte is in the race to keep his seat. Bill Stegall of Bonne Terre and Kegan Gravett have also thrown their hats into the ring. Voters will approve only two of the three candidates for the two positions.

David B. Pratte

Pratte, chief of Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, has lived on Ward Street in Bonne Terre for 40 of his 67 years. He is retired from the National Geospatial-Intelligence agency.

A North County High School graduate, he has studied at University of Missouri-Columbia and Mineral Area College. He has served in the community through his involvement in the fire service for going on 57 years, he said.

Pratte said he’s seeking reelection because he wants to continue being a part of the improvements the 911 center has achieved during the past several years. He emphasized the importance of the center in offering emergency services and saving lives, and said he’d like to see even more inroads made to improved equipment, as well as training for dispatchers and first-responder safety.