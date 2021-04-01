Three vie for 911 center's subdistrict 2

For the 911 Joint Communication Center’s Board of Directors, the April 6 election ballot has a race for two, four-year terms in Subdistrict 2. Incumbent David Pratte is in the race to keep his seat. Bill Stegall of Bonne Terre and Kegan Gravett have also thrown their hats into the ring. Voters will approve only two of the three candidates for the two positions.
David B. Pratte
Pratte, chief of Big River/Bonne Terre Fire Department, has lived on Ward Street in Bonne Terre for 40 of his 67 years. He is retired from the National Geospatial-Intelligence agency.
A North County High School graduate, he has studied at University of Missouri-Columbia and Mineral Area College. He has served in the community through his involvement in the fire service for going on 57 years, he said.
Pratte said he’s seeking reelection because he wants to continue being a part of the improvements the 911 center has achieved during the past several years. He emphasized the importance of the center in offering emergency services and saving lives, and said he’d like to see even more inroads made to improved equipment, as well as training for dispatchers and first-responder safety.
“I feel that I'm qualified due to my past experiences as a board member at the 911 center, as well as being a fire chief for some 15 years, with 57 years of fire service out in the field, seeing not only fire but police and EMS problems that need to be addressed,” he said. “I have a diverse background in electronics, with management skills from previous jobs.”
He has been involved with Ozark Firefighters for about 20 years, local Backstoppers for St. Francois County, and has represented fire chiefs of 13 fire departments in St. Francois County. He served as emergency preparedness director for the county about 20 years ago. He is a member of the Firefighters Association of Missouri.
Pratte said he has served as president of several organizations: Ozark Firefighters, consisting of 20 fire departments; president of the local Backstoppers organization; and he has been chairman of the local fire chiefs group.
Married to Lori Pratte, he has three children: Jennifer Donovan, Susie Mackley, and David Bruce Pratte II.
Bill Stegall
Stegall, 51, of Bonne Terre, is lieutenant for Bonne Terre Police Department, where he’s worked since 1995.
A graduate of North County High School, Stegall continued his education through Mineral Area College. He possesses a Class A Peace Officer’s license through the State of Missouri.
Stegall said he wants to join the board of directors of the 911 center “to help in any way I can to further the goals and benefits that our Communications Center can provide to those who we serve, our dispatchers and our first responders.”
He pointed to his 26-year service as a law enforcement officer as an asset to “help to build an even better system for all those whom it serves.”
Stegall said he has been married to Kat Stegall for 25 years and they have two children, Gina and Charlie, now in their 20s.
Kegan Gravett
Gravett, 32 and a resident of Bismarck, is an insurance advisor for American Family Insurance in Farmington with the Peterson Insurance Group, and is a volunteer lieutenant firefighter on the Bismarck Fire Department.
A 2007 graduate of Potosi High School, he has also attended Mineral Area Collage and taken application-specific classes at the University of Montana online and the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute.
Gravett said he is seeking a seat in Subdistrict 2 to represent the citizens and first responders.
“I do not see this as a political position, but rather an opportunity to serve my community in yet another capacity. Decisions made at this level affect our families, firefighters, emergency medical responders, and law enforcement officers,” he said. “With anything, there is always room for improvement. Improvements here can effect emergency response times that ultimately improves the preservation of life and property. I hope I can be a part of that continued effort.”
Gravett said his background in insurance, as well as his experience in firefighting, will lend him the insight needed to represent communities on the 911 center’s board of directors.
He is a board member for the Bismarck Rural Fire Protection Association, which he said has made leaps and bounds as a department by improving their ISO rating “and striving to provide great service to the citizens we serve.”
He and his wife, Ashley, have two daughters, Ashtyn and Kaylee. They are members of the First Baptist Church of Bismarck.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.