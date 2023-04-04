Voters made their wishes known in Tuesday's general municipal election as to who they wanted to lead the local community college and local school boards.

MAC Subdistrict 2

Incumbent Camille Nations and newcomer Chris Hulsey won two open seats for six-year terms in Subdistrict 2 on the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees.

The unofficial vote tally was Hulsey, 900 votes; Nations, 895 votes; Elizabeth Clark Poston, 786 votes; and Scott Hammack, 521 votes.

Nations and her husband, John, live in Bismarck. Nations earned her Associate of Arts Degree from MAC in 1984, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Vocal Music Education K-12 from Southwest Missouri State University in 1986. She retired after working from 1989-2008 as a vocal music director for Central R-3 schools.

Nations was appointed to the board in 2017 following the death of Dr. Don VanHerck. After running unopposed, she has completed one full term.

Nations is a member of Bismarck United Methodist Church where she serves as chairperson of the Ad Council. In addition to her current position on MAC’s board of trustees, she is a member of the MAC Foundation Board and Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, where she serves as secretary.

Hulsey and his wife, Ashton, live in Park Hills with their three children, Beckham, 8, Brooklyn, 5, and Sophia, 1. A first-time candidate for office, he is a 2003 graduate of North County High School. He is the owner of Hulsey Properties.

Hulsey is president of the Downtown Park Hills Association and serves on the boards of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce and St. Francois County Industrial Development Authority (IDA).

Farmington R-7 Board

Three incumbents on the Farmington R-7 Board of Education won re-election to three-year terms Tuesday, beating out two first-time candidates for the open seats.

The unofficial vote count was incumbent Angela Hahn, 767; Jerry Freeman, 686; Howard A. Hoehn, 617; Duane G. Hampton, 478; and Jeffrey K. Owens II, 476.

Hahn is a retired teacher from the Hazelwood School District, and a retired licensed clinical social worker for BJC Behavioral Health. She is currently in private psychotherapy practice.

Hahn is a member of the Farmington Educational Foundation; Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center’s Helping Hands Auxiliary; and PEO, a women’s educational organization.

This will be her seventh term on the board.

Freeman and his wife Donna live in Farmington. They are the parents of Josh Freeman and Lindsay Detring Freeman, both Farmington High School graduates.

A graduate of Bismarck High School, Freeman graduated with a degree in business education from East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. He is now retired.

Freeman is a member of New Heights Church. This will be his third term on the board.

Hoehn and his wife Debbie live in Farmington. The couple has two sons, Josh and Dustin.

Attending Doe Run public school for six years until 1966 when Doe Run consolidated with the Farmington School District; he graduated from Farmington High School in 1973. He attended Mineral Area College where he graduated with an associate degree in 1975. Hoehn graduated with a bachelor's degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 1977.

Currently retired, he is a member of Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 and the Missouri Farmers Association. This will be his fifth term on the board.

Bismarck R-5 Board

Election results from Washington County were unavailable as of press time. The unofficial results reflect numbers from the St. Francois County General Municipal Election.

Voters chose three board members — Sally Colwell, Michael Barton II and Mark L. Hedrick — from among six candidates. Incumbent Sally Colwell received 26.78% or 177 votes.

Colwell said she is excited about being on the board again, and looks forward to serving the Bismarck School District. “I just want to say thank you to everyone who voted for me and supported me along the trail,” said Colwell. “I’m excited to see the school district continue to grow and prosper.”

The new face joining the Board of Education is Michael Barton II, who received 21.18% or 140 votes. Barton said he is looking forward to working as hard as he can to ensure every child in the district can receive the best education that can be provided to them. “My goal has always been that our kids are in an environment that is safe. That is free from personal agendas, that is free of politics, and that we’re teaching truth and not opinions,” said Barton.

Incumbent Mark Hedrick received 19.67% or 130 votes. He said he is looking forward to continuing to do what he can to help the school out, and to keep offering the best programs and opportunities for students going to school. “I appreciate the people’s vote and putting me back on the board,” Hedrick said.

West County R-4 Board

Election results from Washington County were unavailable as of press time. The unofficial results reflect numbers from the St. Francois County General Municipal Election.

Voters chose three board members from among five candidates, and the winners were Christopher Lashley, Byron Pratt and Ryan Kyle Becker.

Christopher Lashley received 25.47% or 175 votes. Lashley said he was excited and hopes to continue having the district going as good as it is currently going now. He also wanted to thank everyone for voting. "It really is a great district. It’s the staff, and everybody’s just amazing,” said Lashley. “I just hope we can keep it going that way.”

Incumbent Byron Pratt received 23.87% or 164 votes. He said he was excited, and that there were a lot of good candidates this year, but he’s happy to be back on the board. “Just wanted to continue the way we’re going, make everything safe with the kids,” said Pratt. “Give them good quality education, put the best administrators and teachers in front of them.”

Ryan Becker received 18.34% or 126 votes. Becker said his goals if he were to be elected were to maintain and uphold traditions the schools have set in place for the students and families throughout the district.