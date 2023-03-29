Two candidates will be on Tuesday's election ballot for Leadwood mayor, with additional races for aldermen in Ward 1 and 2.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Austin and challenger Robert Crump are seeking election as Leadwood's mayor.

In Ward 1, incumbent Charles Lewis's alderman seat is being challenged by Anna Woods.

Incumbent Alderman John Vickers seeks re-election to his seat in Ward 2, challenged by Richard "Dickie” Davis.

Mayoral Candidates

Austin, 49, lives in the area of Bank Street. He and his wife have three biological children, three foster children he is in the process of adopting, and eight grandchildren. He is a mechanic for an area automotive repair business.

When asked what motivated him to seek re-election, Austin said he wanted to see Leadwood's water utility issues resolved, and improvements to city streets.

"Being the current mayor, I would like to make sure the water project stays on track with hopes to fix our streets once it is completed," Austin said.

Speaking on his qualifications, Austin said his time serving as the city's mayor has made him well-informed on the issues.

"Because I am the current mayor, I am already aware of what is going on in the city and making the moves that needed to be made several years ago to get the town good drinking water," Austin noted, "I am aware of the repairs that need to be made in the city."

If re-elected, Austin said his main priorities were the city's water and road infrastructure.

"At this point, we are so close to getting bids for groundbreaking to resolve our water issue that I plan to stay focused on that," he said. "And once that is completed, I would like to start working to get our streets repaired and work on making the city more appealing to the eye.

"I know it probably won't be in the near future, but I would also like to see carnivals and city events happen again to build community rapport," Austin added.

Robert Crump, 50, lives in the area of West Street in Leadwood. Crump has three daughters, one son, and one grandson. Crump is the son of the late Wayne Crump and Jacqueline Masson.

Crump obtained his G.E.D. in 1990 and began training and working as an HVAC/home services technician for Johnson & Johnson Services based in Jonesboro, Georgia. In 1994, he earned EPA certification for refrigerant recovery and transportation/handling, along with many other industry certifications. Crump became a property maintenance supervisor for one of the largest multi-family management companies in the southeastern U.S. He left work at Lane Company Inc. in 1998 to pursue his own independent HVAC service.

Asked why he is seeking election as Leadwood's mayor, Crump mentioned his strong ties to the city.

"This is my hometown," Crump said. "My family's roots are deep here and have been for over 125 years. And like many others that consider Leadwood to be their hometown, we are all tired of the overpromising and under-delivering when it comes to city government. Given the opportunity by the good people of Leadwood, I look forward to reversing the nothing-gets-done-around-here mentality citizens have grown tired of and creating a community in which generations to come will be proud to call Leadwood home, too."

Crump cited his willingness to listen to concerns and his management experience as qualifications for the mayoral seat.

"I believe my ability to listen to people and resolve issues in a timely, efficient manner will go a long way should I be elected mayor," he explained. "I have experience working with a budget as well as managing many aspects of daily duties required of a mayor."

In terms of his goals, Crump said, if elected, he would like to see progress on the city's water issues and bring more community events to the city.

"Our water and sewer issue definitely needs to be finalized and progress forward; 'We're working on it' has gone on for far too long," said Crump. "Expanding our city park playground and bringing our ball field back to life as well as community picnics such as labor day and the 4th of July; This town has history and traditions that have been left abandoned.

"We need an honest and community-involved police presence to keep our town safe," Crump continued. "We need ordinance enforcement to rid the town of dilapidated properties as well as property upkeep. Leadwood has been cast in a shadow of ruin for long enough. It is time to change this and begin the rebuilding process."

Ward 1, Ward 2 Candidates

The Daily Journal reached out to the candidates seeking to represent Leadwood's Ward 1 and Ward 2 on the city's board of aldermen; however, the candidates could not be reached or declined to participate in this year's pre-election candidate profiles.

Voting for the elected positions in Leadwood will take place on Tuesday, April 4.