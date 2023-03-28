In the April 4 election, two men are vying for a seat on the Desloge Board of Aldermen to represent Ward 3: Incumbent Travis Crews and challenger Russell Kester. Aldermanic terms are two years long.

Travis Crews

Crews, 48, was appointed by the board last year to fill the vacancy left by Terry Cole. He said he had served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for several years and the heart and mind he has for public service was modeled by family members. He said his grandfather, a local businessman, served as an alderman for the City of Esther and was a charter alderman for the City of Park Hills, while Crews’ father served a term as alderman for Desloge in the mid-‘90s and also served on the city’s Parks Board.

“In fact, I remember going door-to-door with my dad as a pre-teen and asking for donations so the community would have an additional park, Brightwell Park,” he said. “We had hats and bumper stickers that said, ‘I did my part for Brightwell Park.’

Crews said he spent four summers during high school and college working as a lifeguard for the Desloge City Pool. “Desloge is my town and I am proud to serve on the board and oversee the city for the current and next generations of Desloge citizens,” he said.

Crews said he thinks prison administration and serving the city as an alderman have similarities. “Much of the duties for both positions are fiscal, asset, and personnel management and responsibility,” he said. “In addition, as an administrator and an alderman, a person needs to spend time and effort on forward-thinking. We have a board in place now who are excellent forward thinkers and I would love to continue to be a part of this group.”

Some of his goals include growing the city, especially with the east outer road.

“I hope some new businesses can move into the city where other businesses have moved on and where space is available, and I know we can help them,” he said. “I also want to see Desloge continue to be a hotspot in the county for families to live, for businesses to thrive, and for job-seekers to find gainful employment.”

Crews and his wife LeAnn have been married for 12 years and have two grown daughters, Allison and Alexis. His parents, Steve and Arleen Crews, are also of Desloge and both retired from jobs with the North County R-1 School District.

He is a 1992 graduate of North County who earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Lindenwood University. He has worked for 26 years with the Missouri Department of Corrections and is currently the deputy warden of offender management at Farmington Correctional Center. He is an adjunct instructor for the criminal justice program at Lindenwood University, and he is a certified financial coach. He is the president of the Southeast Missouri Family Violence Council.

Russell Kester

Russell Dean Kester, 67, lives in the 600 block of East Chestnut Street. “We would pull our son in his wagon past this house and always admired it,” he said of his residence. “In the mid-‘80s, it came up for sale and we've been here ever since.”

Retirement motivated him to run for office, he said. “Being retired I have the time to give back to our city.”

Kester graduated from North County High School and retired from The Doe Run Company, but he said he made his living mostly in the mechanical fields, working 17 years for Desloge Public Works.

“The wife and I attend several monthly meetings a year just to keep abreast of our city’s progress and happenings,” he said. “Sadly, there is little citizen turnout, we need more people's involvement.”

Kester said he brings plenty of experience to the table.

“I worked 17 and a half years in our Public Works, eight and a half as the city's first maintenance mechanic and nine years as street superintendent,” he said. “I spent seven and a half years in our fire department and two years in our police reserve unit. I've witnessed and been a part of many changes over the years. Curbing, sidewalks, new pool, and building of Brightwell Park, etc.”

Kester said he'd like to see the outer road updates finished and have administrators routinely send out feelers for businesses, such as a lumber yard, Covenant Care and upscale restaurants.

“Over the years, we've lost US Tool Grinding and Wetterau, which employed quite a few people,” he said. “We need growth.”

Kester has been married to Debbie Serini since 1982. Their son, Andrew, is married and they have two children, Kester’s grandsons. “My father will soon be 99 and can still run circles around me,” he said.