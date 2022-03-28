Two seek Doe Run Fire Board seat

Jean Usher and John Sherrill are both seeking a six-year term on the Doe Run Fire Protection District Board.

Both will appear on the ballot on Tuesday.

Usher currently holds an appointed four-year position on the Doe Run Fire Protection District and is looking to win a six-year term.

Usher has Firefighter I & II Certifications, and EMT-B License, an AAS Degree in Criminal Justice. She is University of Missouri Certified Fire and Ambulance District Board Trained (2018) and has training in vehicle firefighting, crowd/traffic control, civil disturbance response training, emergency vehicle driver training, simulated incident management for first responding officer and evidence review.

Currently working in county corrections and ambulance EMT, Usher also has an insured and bonded business in lawn care, snow removal and trucking with her husband Bobby Usher.

Usher was an Evidence of Insurability specialist with General American Life for several years and secretary for an HVAC company. She is a former Jobs daughter with Bethel 53 of Ironton and former member of the Elk’s Lodge in Pilot Knob.

Serving several times on the board, Usher has been appointed in the past when board members have left the organization for various reasons.

“I implemented the participation in the Fire Prevention Week by contacting our local daycare center and educating the children and allowing them to explore the fire truck,” she said. “I have started a smoke detector program and am trying to get that information to the community as I know there is a great need.”

Working with a local church, Usher is trying to put together a donation box for food and coat drive for the needy in the area.

“I would like to have fundraisers for the department to obtain badly needed brush gear,” she said. “I would also like to make the community feel like they can call to use the meeting room for an event.”

Usher says that she has grown to love the department.

“When Bobby Johnson passed away, I vowed to do my very best to keep the department running smoothly within my capabilities. There are a lot of changes that need to be made and I would like to see the taxpayers' dollars going to things to implement the safety and well-being of our village. I care about everyone in the district and want them to feel safe, but also want them to know that we are here for them, within reason and our abilities, if we can be of assistance.”

Sherrill is running for reelection for the six-year term.

A 1995 graduate of Farmington High School, is the owner of S & S Woodstoves. He is a 23-year member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #1765 and a member of the Firefighters Association of Missouri for 13 years.

Sherrill has been on the Doe Run Fire Protection District Board for eight years and president for six years.

“I was instrumental in getting compensation for firefighters for answering calls and getting upgraded, modern equipment,” he said. “I assisted in auditing funds spent in order to maintain accountability to the residents of Doe Run.”

Living in Doe Run for 46 years, Sherrill wants to continue advocating for its best interest.

“As a small business owner, I feel I bring the skills to the table such as financial budgeting and accountability and positive interactions with the stakeholders that extends beyond the ability to fight fires,” he said.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

