Two seeking election as Bismarck mayor, two vying for Ward 1 alderman

On Tuesday, Bismarck residents will decide on two candidates seeking election as mayor and two candidates vying to represent Ward 1 on Bismarck's Board of Aldermen.

The contested races include a two-year mayoral term between candidates Seth Radford and Ralph Scherffius and a two-year term representing Ward 1 between candidates Glenn Meador and Camille C. Brixey.

Candidates in non-contested races include Monica McEntire running for a one-year term as Ward 1 Alderperson, and Dustin R. Garling, seeking election as Ward 2 Alderperson for a two-year term.

Mayoral Candidates

Seth Radford, 42, resides in the area of Russell Drive. He has four children.

Radford has worked as a paramedic for several years. He also has worked for the City of Bismarck as a supervisor.

Radford said his motivation for seeking the position of mayor lies in his passion for helping people and his desire to invest in the city.

"I enjoy helping the citizens of our great town," said Radford. "I believe that investing the money of the citizens back into their town is an investment for the future of our city and its upcoming children and future families.

"I believe in open and transparent government operations that allow all citizens the ability to see what they are ultimately investing in," he explained. "I am a fighter for grants and available funding from agencies that will allow our city to grow and become a safe and great place to raise a family."

Regarding his qualifications for the position, Radford cited his previous terms serving as the city's mayor.

"I feel I have experience that can benefit our city from holding the position in years past," he noted. "I have worked with the city agencies along with various other state and federal agencies in securing funding for a variety of projects. I have had a working relationship with prior boards and understand its operational procedures."

"I have belonged to the fire service in our area for more than 20 years and serve on the board of directors currently," he said.

Radford said some of his goals and objectives for the city include improving infrastructure, maintaining citizen safety, and addressing dilapidated buildings.

"As previously stated, I will work hard for infrastructure development and improvement throughout all of the city's departments," he explained. "I will strive to obtain grants from local, state, and federal agencies.

"I will work with our emergency agencies within our city to maintain a safe environment for the families of our town," said Radford. "I would definitely work toward cleaning up dilapidated buildings and work with our building commission on cleanup so that hazards to our children are taken care of within the community, and eyesores are remedied. I would also strive for continued efforts to bring business and family growth to our town."

Ralph Scherffius

The Daily Journal reached out to Scherffius regarding his mayoral run; however, he did not provide any election information or comments regarding his campaign.

Ward 1

Glenn Meador, 63, lives in the Veterans Drive area near Bismarck High School. He has been married for 43 years and has two sons and five grandchildren. He is a member of First Baptist Church.

Meador graduated from Central R-III High School before attending Leadbelt Area Vo-Tech and some classes at Mineral Area College. He worked in machine maintenance for 20 years at Metal Container Corp. and was employed at White Rodger Electric as a quality supervisor/ manufacturing engineer for 23 years.

Meador said seeing business closures, out-of-control utility prices, and a decline in property values have motivated him to run for office.

"I have complained for years," he explained. "I decided to stop complaining and start doing. I'm hoping to find solutions for current issues."

Meador said he feels that his work serving on other boards and managing budgets qualify him to serve on the Bismarck Board of Aldermen.

"I've been a property owner for 41 years," he noted. "I was a board member and treasurer for Bismarck Rural and District for several years. I helped set up and maintain budgets for the fire department while being a board member.

"While employed at a previous job, I maintained an annual budget of hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Meador.

Meador explained that some of his goals and objectives in serving on the Bismarck Board of Aldermen include getting utility prices under control and appropriately dealing with dilapidated properties to promote new construction.

He said he would like to see unlicensed vehicles removed from properties. Meador said he also hoped to secure a single service provider for the city's trash service.

"Multiple trash services on our streets, daily, is destroying our streets," he noted.

Camille C. Brixey, 40, lives in the Cedar Lane area of Bismarck. She said she enjoys spoiling her dogs and nephews and being the "fun aunt" to numerous friends' children.

Brixey has been dispatching for Washington County Central Dispatch for the last 12 years, where she has attained the rank of chief dispatcher.

"I am truly honored to be a part of public safety," Brixey noted. "I am privileged to work side by side with some of the greatest people I've ever known."

Brixey said she was motivated to run for office after speaking with other area residents and listening to concerns and ideas for improvements.

"I've lived in Bismarck for two years now and have seen the potential the town has, the pride of its residents, and have heard their concerns with the future of the town as well," said Brixey. "In talking, many ideas have come forward in regards to the clean up of the town, and promotion of the town that will entice not only businesses but visitors as well. I figured that I can sit and talk big ideas with people or, I can run and try to make them happen."

Regarding what makes her qualified to serve on the Bismarck Board of Aldermen, Brixey noted her strong work ethic in addressing problems and her willingness to discuss the important issues concerning Bismarck with other citizens.

"I'm not afraid of hard work; I love talking with people and truly listening to them," she explained. "I care for this town that I have chosen to call home. I'm not afraid of meeting challenges head-on, learning more day by day, and serving with honesty and integrity to give the citizens nothing less than they deserve."

Brixey said some of her goals and objectives in the city include cleaning up abandoned and derelict properties and encouraging new business and economic growth.

"The cleanup of the town has been my biggest concern and a concern that I've heard from many voters," Brixey noted. "There are abandoned properties that need to be addressed, properties that need to be cleaned up, and just general maintenance to buildings, streets, and sidewalks that seem to have gone undone for too long.

"If we want Bismarck to survive, we need to bring in businesses and revenue and home buyers," said Brixey. "That can happen if we show that this town is worth the investment to them.

"I've seen a lot of pride in the citizens of this town, but they almost seem hesitant as if they've been let down in the past," she explained. "Talking with them about ideas and goals has really lit a spark of excitement in them, and I hope that I get the opportunity to make some of these things a reality."

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

