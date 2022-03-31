Two vie for Leadwood Ward 1

The City of Leadwood, in addition to asking voters to approve a 1% sales tax on the ballot to support public safety, is asking voters to choose an alderman for Ward 1.

The Ward 2 race was contested until incumbent Randy Howard resigned from the board. His only election opponent, Sheila Wisdom, was sworn in before Monday’s meeting, although Howard’s name will still appear on the ballot.

The Ward 1 candidates are incumbent Aaron Penberthy and his challenger, Thomas Watson.

Aaron Penberthy

Penberthy, 37, has been on the board of aldermen since August, when he was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Anna Woods. He is engaged to be married, and works in technology, creating websites, graphics, and doing photography, videography, and IT work.

He said he’s motivated to keep the position on the board because he loves the town.

“My family has lived in this town for three generations. I love this little town tucked away on a hill,” he said. "I'm out with the city workers every single day because I'm willing to do whatever I can to make this town a great place once again.”

Penberthy said he already has a few months of being an alderman under his belt “and I just ask that my fellow townspeople elect me so I can continue to work to give them a city council they deserve.”

Penberthy has recently been seen picking up trash, has helped hook up technological hardware for the city and police offices, and offered other elbow-grease contributions around town.

“I'm not going to make a bunch of empty promises,” Penberthy said. “I can tell you this, if elected I'll be out there every day with the workers as I have been, cleaning up our humble little town and I will fight tooth and nail to keep an honest and fair local government.”

Thomas Watson

Watson, 46, a construction worker who studied at college for awhile, said he’s interested in running for the Ward 1 seat on the board “to try and make a change. (I) would like to better this town any way possible.”

Watson said his work, running his own business and being a foreman at many jobs, means he knows “how to talk with people and try to fix what needs fixing.” He is also an ordained minister.

“I keep hearing about this town’s glory days,” he said. “I would like to try and start some new ones and fix up this town.”

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

