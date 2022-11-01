Two vie for SFC Recorder of Deeds

In the Nov. 8 election, two men are competing for the keys to the St. Francois County Recorder of Deeds Office. They are incumbent Republican Jay Graf and Libertarian Jacob Reagan Goff. The victor will serve a four-year term.

Jay Graf

Graf said he is running to keep the Recorder of Deeds position because it has been an honor and a privilege to serve the county for the past four years, and to work with hardworking and professional associates.

When asked to explain what the Recorder of Deeds Office does, Graf said the Recorder’s Office digitally records and maintains all property transfers, which are sent to the Assessor’s Office so property tax bills are assigned to the new owners. Graf said Missouri has 114 counties divided into six districts, and as required by state statute, all recorders meet once a year, and all districts meet each quarter for continuing education, to learn about new legislation and to learn how to be consistent across the state in legislative implementation.

“In my four years as the recorder, many positive changes have been made in the office. A few of the major changes are a new upgraded software program for recording documents as well as an upgraded program for the marriage license application and issuing process,” he said. “We have also secured a grant to have all the remaining deed books and microfilm scanned and digitized within months, not years.

“This means every document that has ever been recorded in our office will soon be available digitally. Having these documents available digitally will help abstractors, surveyors, as well as the public be able to access what they need without having to come into the office.”

Graf attended high school in South Carolina and received his business degree at a college in Florida. He and his wife Beth moved to Farmington in 1984 from North Carolina, where he worked for B.F. Goodrich. In Farmington, he ran a photo developing and photography studio, Photo Majik, for 34 years.

Graf and his wife of 44 years have two children and 10 grandchildren. The couple are members of Farmington First Baptist Church where they both sing in the choir, and Graf helps the Awana children’s program.

Jacob Reagan Goff

Goff, a 2007 graduate of Farmington High School who was one of the first students to graduate with an associate degree from Mineral Area College, said he has worked with the public across all socioeconomic boundaries in St. Francois County, and he wants to bring new blood to county governance.

“I know folks with a lot of money; I know folks who don't even have a home. I know incredibly productive people who have created great prosperity, and I know folks whose life got swallowed up by pain and strife. Radical localism is the only hopeful future,” he said. “I disagree with the message that most young people around here receive, which is that success requires them to move away from this beautiful land. The tumultuous times we are living through require good people to build their communities by getting involved. I am one of the first of many folks in my generation who will bring a fresh perspective to public office.”

Goff said he worked in the non-profit sector in his early 20s, helping write and research books for evangelical pastors across the country. He said he worked in the hospitality industry in Western Europe for a year, and graduated from Saint Louis University Law School in 2016 with a juris doctorate. He has worked the local restaurant industry since then, in downtown Farmington at ColJac Cafe.

When asked to explain what the Recorder of Deeds Office does, Goff said the Office of the Recorder of Deeds is essentially an archive of documents regarding marriage, land, deeds and liens.

“The recorder functions as a cashier so that when important actions occur that you want the county government to know about, you can go and pay them whatever fee and be certain that your marriage is valid, or whatever the case may be,” he said.

Goff and his fiancé, Jasmine, are expecting their first child. He has worked out at Baker's Karate Academy since 2007, and has a black belt in Taekwondo. He said he plays guitar every Sunday at New Life Fellowship in downtown Farmington. Politically, Goff said, he was the vice chairman of the Democratic Central Committee, but left in 2016 when his support of the legalization of marijuana made other elected officials in that party uncomfortable.

“I, along with three other young professionals in this town, founded the St. Francois County Libertarian Party in the spring of 2021,” he said.