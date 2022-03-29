Two ward seats up for grabs in Farmington Tuesday

Two candidates are running for the Ward I seat and two others are running for the Ward IV seat on the Farmington City Council.

The election will be held Tuesday.

Ward I

Adam Parks and Abigail Jonson are running for the Ward I seat.

Parks is running for re-election.

Parks has an Educational Specialist degree in Learning Technologies and Design, and a Master’s of Education in Information Science and Learning Technologies with emphasis in technology in schools, both from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He also holds a Bachelor’s of Education in Middle School Education with emphasis in social studies and science from Southeast Missouri State University.

Currently teaching eighth grade technology in the North St. Francois County School District, Parks is a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association and the Farmington History Museum Board.

“The last four years on council, I feel I have positively represented and addressed the needs of Ward I residents,” he said. “I also feel the current council works well together to ensure Farmington remains a great city of progress.

“I was raised and reside in Farmington’s Ward I. I have seen many changes and substantial growth of our city throughout the years. The last four years, the residents of Ward I have allowed me to be their voice when decision making affects the future of our city. I hope to be given the opportunity to continue to represent the residents of Ward I, and further the improvement of our city.”

Jonson did not respond to our requests for information.

Ward IV

Garett Boatright is running against Keli Keutzer for the Ward IV seat.

Boatright graduated from Farmington High School in 2005 and graduated from Truman State University in Kirksville with a degree in Political Science and Economics in 2009. He works at First State Community Bank (FSCB) in the Business Services Department. He has been a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge since 2020.

“I travel around Missouri meeting primarily with locally-owned small to medium sized businesses that bank with FSCB,” he said. “It’s a great career that allows me to get to know customers and provide services that help them better manage and streamline their finances.”

Currently serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission since 2017, Boatright previously served on the council for two terms in Ward IV from 2013 to 2017 and was on the Public Safety, Public Works and Historic Preservation Committees.

“During my time as councilman, I helped start the process of building a dog park for the citizens of Farmington,” he said. “Many cities are experiencing rapid growth of apartments and other housing but sometimes forget the importance of green spaces for tenants and their pets. As part of Veterans Jaycee Park, the dog park area serves as a great addition.

“Additionally, homelessness is becoming not just a national issue, but a state and local issue as well. If elected, I will continue the work our city is doing with public and private partnerships, including East Missouri Action Agency, to assist with the homeless. Recently, through work at FSCB, I’ve spent time with other agencies and individuals who are working to help those in need. From what I’ve learned, it’s critical to get community buy-in and to establish programs to help those in need not only find a place to call home, but also a steady income, a church, a support group and a community to support them.”

For Boatright, running for the city council again is all about community.

“With all of the national issues, politics, and crises around the world, it’s so important to continue building and preserving what is good here in Farmington,” he said. “I remember my time on council in the past being a non-partisan group of citizens trying to do what is best for the community. Our mayor and city council have done a great job the past several years and I hope to have this opportunity to serve as well. I look forward to being a voice for the citizens of Farmington and partnering with them and local agencies in advancing the initiatives that continue to make our city great.”

Keutzer is running to fill the position on Farmington City Council Ward IV that she was appointed to.

Keutzer and her husband Scott have two sons, Gavin and Rhys. A graduate of Hillsboro High School and of Southeast Missouri State University, she has been a fourth grade math and science teacher for 15 years at Jefferson Elementary in the Farmington School District.

At Jefferson Elementary, she is student ambassador coordinator, communications and social media leader and a member of the safety team. She is also active in the Missouri State Teachers Association and the Community Teachers Association.

“I help my husband with coaching my sons in the MABA baseball,” she said. “In the community, I work with students who struggle with reading and math to help close gaps.”

Keutzer was appointed when sitting councilor Tom Joyce resigned.

“I kind of just stepped in,” she said. “Tom Joyce searched me out and contacted me about this filling in for his position and that is ending.”

As councilor, she is on the Safety and Public Services committees. As chair of the Public Service Committee, she oversees the operations of the Civic Center.

“With the Civic Center, we are finally getting a director to get it going in the right direction with having someone there as a constant to help things more in tune with what the community members are asking of us,” she said.

Keutzer is pleased with being on the council helping to get the public safety tax passed to fund the fire and police departments. She is also happy about something the city did not do.

“I was grateful that we didn’t have ATVs on the streets in Farmington,” she said. “I think as a teacher, I couldn’t see myself putting a student in one of those and worrying about something happening to them on our streets.”

Going forward, Keutzer is hopeful that she can continue to help uphold Farmington’s values.

“I love that we have the historic district,” she said. “As a mom with kids up and coming, I love that we are preserving that and I hope we can continue to do that. I’m hoping that we can see Farmington grow with the younger generations. We are in that spot where we need to continue to meet the needs of our older community members, but also there are community members we need to evolve with.”

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.