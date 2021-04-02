Two wards up for grabs in BT

Bonne Terre City Council has races in Wards 1 and 3 during the general municipal election Tuesday.
Two candidates are running to represent Ward 1 on the Bonne Terre City Council: incumbent Bruce Pratte and former alderman Harold Morgan.
Bruce Pratte
Pratte said he’s seeking re-election because he says he wants to continue what the city has accomplished during the last six years, and the current council works well together.
“A huge thanks to our citizens for passing the property tax. This has allowed us to apply for grants to improve our city,” he said. “We have a balanced budget, we are improving streets, replacing bridges and the list goes on. With the voter’s approval, I’d like to continue.”
Pratte said wisdom and experience from his previous terms qualify him to gain voter approval.
“When I first ran 6 years ago, I said I would be a voice for Ward 1. I feel I have done my very best. I also wanted our council to be approachable and listen to the citizens. I feel we have accomplished that goal,” he said. “I enjoy talking to our citizens. People in my ward know they can call me. I have a home phone specifically for that reason.
“I listen to their concerns. I may not always have the answer, but I will get one for them. Being a hometown boy, I want to see Bonne Terre grow and thrive. I want it to be a great place that people want to raise their family in.
Pratte, 61, was born and raised in Bonne Terre. He and his wife of 25 years, Julie, have a daughter, Kattrina. He has been the electrical technology instructor at UniTec Career Center for the last 17 years and is a retired electrician of the IBEW LU 716.
A 1977 North County graduate, he has an associate degree in architectural drafting from Jefferson College. He is a member of Samaritan Lodge #424 and Esther Baptist Church.
Harold Morgan
Morgan said he was asked to run when it was rumored Pratte might not seek re-election. “I decided to do it, although they’re doing a good job up there,” he said. “Every ward has to have an alderman, so…”
Morgan said after he retired from Bloomsdale Excavating Company, he became a Bonne Terre alderman for two terms, leaving the position, he said, when he started buying more run-down houses to flip.
Morgan said if elected, he hopes to address more streets and sidewalks.
“When I was alderman, we didn’t have that tax,” he said, referring to city property tax residents passed a couple of years ago.
“So we couldn’t get any grants or anything since we weren’t taxing adequately, but now we can and we can get a lot more stuff done. I’ve noticed around town, (City Administrator) Shawn Kay and the rest are getting a lot done, new culverts, and at the city building, the new salt cover.”
Morgan said when he was alderman, the board approved a walking trail near his house close to the city’s swimming pool.
“It was supposed to be 1.1 miles long, we put money into escrow for it and after I got out, it never happened,” he said. “I don’t know whether they spent the money on something else or what, but I’d like to get that done.
"There were a lot of people in my ward who were wanting that. They wouldn’t have to drive over to the city lake, there are just as many people living on my end of town as the lake end, they’d rather travel to the other park. The lake only has about 20 parking spaces.”
Morgan, 64, has four children and moved to Bonne Terre in the 1980s to be near family. He is originally from Arkansas.
He is a retired 513 operating engineer, a heavy equipment operator for Bloomsdale Excavating Company.
Ward 3
Two candidates are running to represent Ward 3 on the Bonne Terre City Council: incumbent Erik Schonhardt and Donnie Hawkins.
Erik Schonhardt
Schonhardt said he’s running for reelection because he’s excited by the many improvements the city has seen in the past few years.
We've seen our economy grow with new businesses and the expansion of current ones, the city has received over a million dollars in grants for various projects, and senior center, ball fields, and the court system have all been improved, to name just a few,” he said. “I want to build on this progress. I want to continue bringing businesses to the city with help from our partnership with the Chamber of Commerce and NextSite, an economic development recruiter.
"I want to continue applying for grants so we can complete larger infrastructure projects such as streets, sidewalks, and water/sewer lines. Finally, I want to continue improving our parks, library, police and fire departments, and pool.”
Schonhardt said his experience on the council, as well as his service on the city’s Parks Committee have rounded out his experience and wisdom.
“I’ve attended trainings for elected officials, and I am currently serving as president pro-tempore of the council,” he said. “I believe my 20 years of teaching has taught me how to effectively communicate with people, how to work as a member of a team, and how to continually find solutions to issues that arise.”
Schonhardt, 42, lives with wife Sarah on Church Street. He is in this 20th year at North County High School where he teaches government and criminal justice. He received his bachelor's degree in history from Missouri State University, and earned his master's in education administration from Missouri Baptist University.
Schonhardt said he has been endorsed by the Mineral Area Labor Legislative. He is a member of St. Joseph Church, and belongs to the Missouri National Education Association.
Donnie Hawkins
Longtime resident Donnie Hawkins is seeking a seat on the city council because, he said, he’s interested in helping the community he’s called home for decades.
“I want to get the betterment of the community, get more businesses in, and get the roads repaved — there are a lot of roads that need to be done real bad — and I want to get the experience of being an alderman,” he said.
His attention to city issues and his community involvement help qualify him for a seat on the council, he said.
“I’ve been here for 40 years, and I’ve worked with the community doing Meals on Wheels on Mondays and Tuesdays, and I used to work with my family over at Save A Lot,” adding he’s familiar with the city and how it operates.
In addition to working in the family business of grocery stores, he worked as a union truck driver for Mississippi Lime Co. in Ste. Genevieve. A 1979 graduate of Hillsboro High School, he entered the U.S. Army and served for three years.
He has been with his wife, Laurie, for eight years, and they have six adult children and many grandchildren between them. He is a member of De Soto VFW Post 1831, and a life member of the Amvets Post 113 in Farmington.
