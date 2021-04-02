Two wards up for grabs in BT

Morgan said when he was alderman, the board approved a walking trail near his house close to the city’s swimming pool.

“It was supposed to be 1.1 miles long, we put money into escrow for it and after I got out, it never happened,” he said. “I don’t know whether they spent the money on something else or what, but I’d like to get that done.

"There were a lot of people in my ward who were wanting that. They wouldn’t have to drive over to the city lake, there are just as many people living on my end of town as the lake end, they’d rather travel to the other park. The lake only has about 20 parking spaces.”

Morgan, 64, has four children and moved to Bonne Terre in the 1980s to be near family. He is originally from Arkansas.

He is a retired 513 operating engineer, a heavy equipment operator for Bloomsdale Excavating Company.

Ward 3

Two candidates are running to represent Ward 3 on the Bonne Terre City Council: incumbent Erik Schonhardt and Donnie Hawkins.

Erik Schonhardt

Schonhardt said he’s running for reelection because he’s excited by the many improvements the city has seen in the past few years.