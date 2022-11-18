Van Zee elected Reynolds Co. prosecutor

Brad Van Zee, a St. Francois County resident who has a law practice based in Washington County, has been elected as the next prosecuting attorney for Reynolds County.

The election was held Nov. 8.

The votes were officially tabulated this week since both of the candidates were write-ins. According to Reynolds County Clerk Mike Harper, Van Zee received 190 votes while Steve Paulus of Crawford County received 157 votes.

The position is part time.

Van Zee said in late September, he learned from the presiding judge that Reynolds County was one of about 12 counties in the state that had no candidates running for prosecutor. He said the judges there were very concerned no one was running.

He believes attorneys didn’t want to run because they didn’t think a part-time prosecutor makes enough money.

Van Zee, who earned his juris doctorate from Washington University, worked as a public defender in Reynolds County from 1997 to 2000. He opened his practice in Potosi in 2000.

“I love that county,” he said. “It’s a beautiful county with good, nice people.”

Van Zee is married to Sarah and has two children.

The current prosecutor, Ginger Joyner, has been elected to serve Wayne County.