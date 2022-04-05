Voters approve Park Hills' Prop SWIM

Park Hills voters approved Proposition SWIM by a wide margin on Tuesday, paving the way for a new community swimming facility to replace the old municipal pool in Columbia Park.

The final vote came to 453 in favor of the measure (72%), with 170 voting in opposition.

Park Hills Pool Committee Chair Michael Adam Bowers said he wanted to give a big thank-you to the City of Park Hills.

"When we did this, the reason we wanted to take it to a ballot issue and the reason we did it exactly the way we did it, was to let the people of the City of Park Hills make the decision once and for all," said Bowers. "And, very loudly, the citizens of Park Hills said, 'we want a pool.'"

Bowers said he also wanted to send a big thank-you to the members of the Park Hills Citizens for Prop SWIM, which included Kimberly Bowers, Pool Committee Member/Councilwoman Stacey Easter, Pool Committee Member/Councilman Brian Whitfield, Jennifer Huff, Carl Courtois, City Administrator Mark McFarland, Harvey Faircloth, Theresa Naucke, Charlie Naucke, Larry LaChance, Mayor John Clark, Denise McFarland, and Mary Lee Faircloth.

Proposition SWIM appeared on the ballot requesting Park Hills voters to approve a $3.5 million general obligation bond issue from the city, with the funds from the bonds used to build the new aquatic complex at the location of the existing pool in Columbia Park.

After careful consideration, the City of Park Hills and the Park Hills Pool Subcommittee unanimously selected a proposal by local company Brockmiller Construction and Counsilman-Hunsaker for the facility's design and construction.

This multipurpose pool concept in the proposed plan includes a 6,250 square-foot swimming area, a lazy river, a zero-entry play structure, a separate splash pad, two water slides, state-of-the-art filtration systems, and a new family-friendly bathhouse.

"Rory the Whale," a concrete figurine who has been the iconic symbol of summer fun in Park Hills for decades, will also be featured in the middle of the new aquatic center.

The project will take about one year to complete. A projected timeline released by the Park Hills Pool Subcommittee indicates the facility is estimated to be finished by May 2023.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.