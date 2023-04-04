Voters on Tuesday made their voices heard on several "pot tax" issues, a city sales-tax extension, and they chose a 911 board member, among other ballot issues and offices.

Voter turnout was light, but the process "ran real smooth," said St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler on Tuesday night after the general municipal election closed its polls.

"We expected a small turnout; about 6% of the voters went to the polls, but we didn't have any problems at the precincts," Engler said. "It was normal in the morning, getting the machine started and everything.

"We check them all before they go out, but there are always some glitches. But we got through that before the polls opened and everything came in."

Engler indicated it was "tough" finding poll workers, and he hopes to recruit more in the future.

"We had 38 people canceled between last week and the first couple of days," he said. "We send out the assignments two to three weeks in advance, and then this past week there were a lot of cancellations.

"We're gonna have to recruit a bunch more people before next year. We appreciate our poll workers taking the time to help out."

3% "Pot Taxes"

St. Francois County and three towns each had ballot issues asking voters to pass a 3% tax rate, over and above that collected by the state, on the sale of recreational marijuana. Voters resoundingly approved all four.

St. Francois County's vote was 2,291 yes to 1077 no, passing with 68% of the vote. Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher explained last week it was a measure designed to anticipate extra costs they anticipated would be associated with the increase in marijuana use.

Farmington's vote was 636 yes and 186 no, passing with 77% of the vote. Mayor Larry Forsythe said he was "just ecstatic" with the result. "If you're gonna buy it and you're gonna smoke it, that's fine, but why not help out in the community if you're gonna do it," he said. "I'm just so happy that the community comes through, and they have, I guess they more or less put faith in us."

Leadington's vote was 22 yes to 8 votes no, passing the tax with 77% of the vote. Mayor Joe Davis said last week, even though the town has no dispensaries, it was looking to the future.

Park Hills' vote was 386 yes to 141 votes no, passing with 73% of the vote. Mayor Stacey Easter explained recently that when other towns began considering the tax, her city decided to hop on the bandwagon.

“Additional funds are needed to help with many issues the city is facing,” she said. “Specifically, helping to continually increase wages and rebuild infrastructure. Since most neighboring communities are also considering this tax, we felt it makes sense we do, as well.”

Farmington Sales Tax Extension

Farmington voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 1, allowing the city to extend a ½% sales tax for 10 years to fund capital improvements, including the retirement of debt under previously authorized bonded indebtedness.

The unofficial vote count was 528 in favor of the proposition, garnering 66% of the vote, and 274 against.

The tax was first passed in 1994, with the funds being used to build the civic center and complete several road projects. Due to favorable financing, the city was able to refinance the original notes and build the water park with the same tax issue. According to City Administrator Greg Beavers, the sales tax extension has been passed historically on 10-year cycles.

Responding to the vote in favor of the tax extension, Mayor Larry Forsythe said, "I'm very happy that Farmington voters have once again passed an extension of the sales tax. The funds raised from the tax will be used to maintain and make improvements to our civic center. We have some other projects that need to be done too, and we'll be able to use the tax revenue for that too. Another thing the tax is used for is the purchase of equipment for the Farmington Fire Department. It's a very good thing that this was passed and I thank the city of Farmington for supporting it once again in this election."

911 Board, Subdistrict 2

With 739 votes, 55.27% of the vote, Steve Young was elected to a four-year term on the St. Francois County 911 Board in the Tuesday election. The Subdistrict 1 seat is being vacated by current board member Mark Allen as he prepares to retire. Terry Luetkemeyer received 592 votes, 44.28% of the vote.

"I'm very excited," Young said. "It was something I was part of as a dispatcher and now I'm going to return to that place as a board member. I'm definitely excited to get to work over there and help it progress and keep it moving."

Young said he is going to have some big shoes to fill as Allen moves into retirement.