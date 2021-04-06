Voters OK formation of Wolf Creek Fire Protection District

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mabry said that the taxes may or may not cost an individual more than the current fire tag rate. The tax rate will be based on assessed value. The assessed value on a residential home in Missouri is 19% of real market value. A home that has a real market value of $50,000 would have a yearly tax of $28.50.

The main reason to go to district status is to receive better funding to improve fire protection for all of Wolf Creek’s residents. The association covers about 200 square miles spanning both St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve counties with the firehouse located on Old Jackson Road outside of Farmington. Mabry said that the first plan of action is to build satellite stations. Having these stations can help reduce the ISO ratings, which can reduce insurance premiums.

“ISO ratings are pretty big, but what’s a bigger benefit to people is a firehouse closer,” he said. “Because no matter what your ISO rating is, if you’re more than five miles from us, it doesn’t matter. First we have to get a hub somewhere closer to the people. It changes the game. It lets them get the benefits of the ISO rating.