Voters will pick SFCHC board members

“As a maternal-child nurse, I know first-hand the benefits of the WIC clinic in providing healthcare assistance to women and children with services they may not be able to afford. Because of the history of the lead mines, our community continues to struggle with unsafe lead levels in the environment and in the blood levels of our young children.

“As a member of the Opioid Taskforce, I know of the programs the health department offers to assist in the fight of the epidemic of opioid addiction. These services — along with testing and surveillance of communicable diseases, immunizations to children and adults — are just a few of the many services the health department offers to the community.

“While most residents may never need the direct services of the health department, it is important that the community know that the duties of the health department continue indirectly behind the scenes in the form of making sure the restaurants we eat at provide safe and sanitary services, industries are not polluting our breathing air and soil with toxins, and the community as a whole is safe for our families to live in.