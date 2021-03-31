Wolf Creek Fire District to be decided

“ISO ratings are pretty big, but what’s a bigger benefit to people is a firehouse closer,” he said. “Because no matter what your ISO rating is, if you’re more than five miles from us, it doesn’t matter.

"First we have to get a hub somewhere closer to the people. It changes the game. It lets them get the benefits of the ISO rating. Way more than half of our people are way more than five miles from our firehouse. There’s no way to build and maintain a satellite station under our current income. We’re comfortable and able to provide a good service right now, but we have no room to expand or grow or to improve.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“What we’ve looked at is probably in the first 10 years, two and eventually three stations. If you take our area and draw a five-mile radius, three will get 90% of it. Two will get 75% of it. The biggest bang for our buck would be the Libertyville area and the Coffman area.”

With better funding, Mabry says they can also eventually update some of the equipment.

“Everybody’s got older stuff, we probably have some of the oldest equipment in the county,” he said. “We have good stuff, but we can’t buy new equipment. A lot of departments are getting new trucks, we can’t even consider that.”