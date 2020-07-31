Wolfin challenging Wright for 116th seat

He said he is running to bring a more conservative voice to District 116.

“It’s time to elect people in office that are not going to be the status quo,” Wolfin explained. “We need people who are different and are willing to be a true voice of conservatism, who are willing to not only vote for our values but step up and be voice for them. I will be that voice, and I will represent the 116th with true conservatism.”

The top issue for him is the budget, as he calls himself a “budget/deficit hawk.”

“We are blessed in Missouri to have a balanced budget amendment that holds our legislature accountable, however that does mean there isn’t fluff in our budget,” Wolfin said. “As I did on the Ste. Gen Board of Aldermen, I will scrutinize every line of our state’s budget and will have no issues fighting for actual fiscal responsibility."

Wolfin is also concerned about taxes.

“I think the majority of Missourians, myself included, feel like we are taxed to death” he explained. “Introducing spending cuts, as I did in my time as an alderman, is the first step in the process of lessening taxes. I will do everything in my power to fight for that decrease, prioritizing specifically a decrease in income tax.”