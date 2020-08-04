Wright wins primary and second term for House District 116

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Incumbent Dale Wright defeated Bryant Wolfin in the Republican primary for the District 116 Missouri House of Representatives seat.

There is no Democratic challenger for the Nov. 3 election so Wright’s victory assures him a second term.

District 116 covers about 37,000 residents in portions of St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, and Perry Counties.

Wright, of Farmington, won 58.607% of the votes with 3,779 votes. Wolfin, of Ste. Genevieve, got 2,669 votes.

After this victory, Wright said he feels humbled and honored that people want him to come back and continuing representing them.

“I appreciate their support of me and their faith in me,” he said. “And I will continue to try to put their interests ahead of special interests and big money, lobbyists and big money donors, which I think sometimes happens. I just have tried to put their needs ahead of anything else and I will continue to do that.”

In his first term, Wright served on four legislative committees: healthcare-mental health, insurance, special committee on aging, and sub-committee on healthcare policy. He also had his House Bill 2315, which authorizes the conveyance of three state properties in Ste. Genevieve County from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to the U.S. Department of the Interior, National Park Service, passed and signed into law.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

