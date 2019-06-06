{{featured_button_text}}

St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher announced that the newly renovated courthouse elevator passed state inspection on Monday.

Gallaher discussed the inspection during the Tuesday regular session of the St. Francois County Commission at which he also noted that the elevator is now in full service and the courthouse is once again fully ADA compliant.

The elevator has been under renovation since May 13 when it was shut down to replace outdated equipment. It had originally been scheduled to be inspected by state officials on May 28, however the tornado that hit Jefferson City caused a postponement of the final inspection.

Gallaher explained that part of the elevator inspection required its flawless operation in both directions while carrying 2,500 pounds of dead weight.

In other business, County Clerk Kevin Engler announced that the new property assessments are being sent to property owners.

“In the next few weeks, the new assessments will arrive in the mail,” he said. “Beginning July 1, we start the board of equalization. The deadline to file an appeal is June 28.”

Property owners who wish to appeal their assessed valuations may call or visit the county clerk’s office to fill out a form.

The board of equalization will meet noon-3 p.m. July 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2 and July 8, and 5-8:30 p.m. July 9 in the commissioner’s chamber in the annex. The session on June 9 will be in the evening to accommodate citizens who can not make the sessions during the day. Each appeal will have a 15-minute hearing. Dates may be added if necessary.

The board will consist of Gallaher, along with Associate Commissioners Gay Wilkinson and Patrick Mullins, as well as Georgiana Bloom representing real estate, James Eaton III representing banking, and citizen-at-large Charles Gamble. The board will hear from appellants and make decisions at a later date.

