Elvins Park gets pavilion, new picnic tables

The City of Park Hills celebrated the completion of the new Elvins Pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month hosted by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce.

Park Hills Mayor John Clark and City Administrator Mark McFarland were joined by Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Environmental Specialist Jesse Evans, MOCAP Plant Manager Jim Pierce, various city employees, members of the city’s Parks Department, and chamber investors to officially announce the completion of the new pavilion.

The pavilion was donated by MOCAP.

When the Park Hills industry began their most recent expansion, they no longer had the space for the pavilion, so they contacted McFarland to see if the city had a use for it. It was then decided that the pavilion would be a great addition to Elvins Park and the soon-to-be-installed “Paula’s Playground.” Members of the Parks Departments disassembled, moved, and then reassembled the pavilion.

The city then applied for the Department of Natural Resources 2021 Scrap Tire Surface Material Grant in hopes of furnishing the pavilion with picnic tables. The grant was awarded, and the city received nine tables made entirely of recycled tires.

During the 2019 legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly reauthorized the 50-cent scrap tire fee applied to the retail sale of every new tire. Up to 45% of the revenues generated from this scrap tire fee is authorized for use to fund grants to develop scrap tire markets or encourage scrap tire use in creating new products. Scrap tires are often ground into shreds and crumb rubber for use in various applications.

The tables were recently installed at the park, and the project is now complete.

Mayor Clark said he was honored to present both Evans from DNR and Pierce from MOCAP with appreciation plaques during the ribbon-cutting event and expressed the city’s gratitude to DNR, MOCAP, and the Parks Department for each of their contributions to the project.

With the new one, there are now three pavilions available for use during regular park hours, all of which may be reserved for private parties or events by calling Park Hills City Hall at 573-431-3577.

