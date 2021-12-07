 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Elvins Park gets pavilion, new picnic tables

Elvins Park gets pavilion, new picnic tables

Park Hills City Collector Samantha Vaughn cuts the ribbon on the new Elvins Park Pavilion last month. Pictured from left are Municipal Court Clerk and City Ex-Officio for the Chamber Tracy Fisher, MOCAP Manager Jim Pierce, City Administrator Mark McFarland, PH-L Chamber Ambassador Joshua Kennon, Mayor John Clark, DNR Environmental Specialist Jesse Evans, Vaughn, Park Hills Utility Director Frank Shovlin, Dustin Kopp of KFMO/B104 Radio, PH-L Chamber 2nd Vice President Ronni Conley, Kenny Marler of the Parks Department, Parks Director Terry Cole, Josh Wilkerson of DNR, and Charlie Naucke of the Parks Department.

 Submitted

The City of Park Hills celebrated the completion of the new Elvins Pavilion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month hosted by the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce.

Park Hills Mayor John Clark and City Administrator Mark McFarland were joined by Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Environmental Specialist Jesse Evans, MOCAP Plant Manager Jim Pierce, various city employees, members of the city’s Parks Department, and chamber investors to officially announce the completion of the new pavilion.

The pavilion was donated by MOCAP.

When the Park Hills industry began their most recent expansion, they no longer had the space for the pavilion, so they contacted McFarland to see if the city had a use for it. It was then decided that the pavilion would be a great addition to Elvins Park and the soon-to-be-installed “Paula’s Playground.” Members of the Parks Departments disassembled, moved, and then reassembled the pavilion.

Elvins Park gets pavilion, new picnic tables

Park Hills Mayor John Clark presents a certificate of appreciation to Missouri Department of Natural Resources Environmental Specialist Jesse Evans for his assistance with the recent award of DNR's 2021 Scrap Tire Surface Material Grant used to purchase new picnic tables for Elvins Park. 

The city then applied for the Department of Natural Resources 2021 Scrap Tire Surface Material Grant in hopes of furnishing the pavilion with picnic tables. The grant was awarded, and the city received nine tables made entirely of recycled tires.

People are also reading…

During the 2019 legislative session, the Missouri General Assembly reauthorized the 50-cent scrap tire fee applied to the retail sale of every new tire. Up to 45% of the revenues generated from this scrap tire fee is authorized for use to fund grants to develop scrap tire markets or encourage scrap tire use in creating new products. Scrap tires are often ground into shreds and crumb rubber for use in various applications.

Elvins Park gets pavilion, new picnic tables

MOCAP Plant Manager Jim Pierce accepts a certificate of appreciation from Park Hills Mayor John Clark after MOCAP's recent donation of a pavilion officially opened last month in Elvins Park. 

The tables were recently installed at the park, and the project is now complete.

Mayor Clark said he was honored to present both Evans from DNR and Pierce from MOCAP with appreciation plaques during the ribbon-cutting event and expressed the city’s gratitude to DNR, MOCAP, and the Parks Department for each of their contributions to the project.

With the new one, there are now three pavilions available for use during regular park hours, all of which may be reserved for private parties or events by calling Park Hills City Hall at 573-431-3577.

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

Reporter, Staff Writer, and Photojournalist

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News