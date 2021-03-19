EMAA pursues expanding homeless options

Winter weather in February might have been some of the worst — a deceptively mild winter that suddenly dumped about 10 inches of snow amid subzero temperatures for two weeks — but it brought out the best in people working to secure warmth, food and shelter for the area’s homeless populations.
In fact, the effort toward a more permanent homeless shelter for the region will continue, according to East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) Executive Director Keri McCorey.
She said she’s extremely thankful for all of the volunteers, churches and agencies that helped house the homeless in Washington and St. Francois counties during those two extreme-weather weeks.
With a staff of more than 225 full-time and part-time employees and an annual budget of nearly $17 million, EMAA provides services to more than 18,000 low-income individuals every year in St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, Madison, Iron, Perry, Bollinger and Cape Girardeau counties.
Since June, the agency has operated the Uplift Center, a day shelter in partnership with the City of Farmington that’s located next to the Senior Center — where the old Mineral Area Regional Medical Center once was.
The day shelter is open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and offers a place for homeless citizens to take showers, do laundry, check their email, look for jobs and apartments, and enjoy a microwaveable meal. When visitors leave, they’re given hygiene supplies and high-protein foods to tide them over as they seek shelter for the night, maybe some blankets, hand warmers and gloves or mittens to help ease the discomfort.
“Admittedly, we don’t have really good data on homeless. We have ‘point in time’ counts when, at a specific time, on a specific day, we go out and look for homeless people to count,” she said. “It’s hard to know if the homeless population is increasing because we don’t have good data on that. They move around, they hide. But I think the services we’re providing, and the fact they’re being used, is definitely showing that we do have an issue here in the region.”
McCrorey said during the period of nasty weather, the day shelter’s operations were temporarily expanded.
EMAA had applied for emergency shelter funds through Missouri Housing Development Commission and was awarded $390,000 in mid-January.
“Part of our proposal was to provide street outreach, homeless prevention and temporary shelter,” McCrorey said. “We typically don’t get these funds, it’s a result of the CARES Act.
"We just got approved in January, so we were in the process of trying to do some things when the cold weather hit. We knew we couldn’t leave people out on the streets, they’d freeze to death.”
EMAA Community Services Director Nicolle Hahn said the Uplift Center was opened around the clock, but people still had to be put up in hotels. At one point, they were almost running out of rooms at Rosener’s in Park Hills, Super 8 in Farmington and SureStay in Farmington.
“Rapidly, we had about 25 people, and at the end of the week, we had about 45, and the last count I had was 67, and that’s just in St. Francois County,” Hahn said. “On top of that, we’d been giving them a huge box of food every week, some churches pitched in with hot meals. We made a hot meal the day it was so cold and snowed 10 inches. The next day, we had a bunch of volunteers helping to make food boxes and made spaghetti for them, delivered it to their hotel rooms, even our staff in other departments pitched in.
“It’s been very cool to see everyone come together. We’ve had donations from the community. The second time we posted that Uplift was open, we asked if anyone was interested in volunteering or donating, and food just showed up at the shelter. People ordered from Instacart and it was just there.”
Hahn said Bill Goad, director for Washington County 911, called to offer help.
“He said, ‘I think I can get a warming shelter going for you,’ and we said ‘OK,’ and within 24 hours, they had it up and running,” Hahn said. “They covered all the food, made the meals, made goody bags for people when they came in, they found sheets and blankets for volunteers to stay overnight, so we’ve been working all our client services and have had great successes. Keri and I have been in contact with things that have come up, but we’ve even managed to place some people into Sayersbrook Senior Center, another person has managed to find an apartment.
“The warming shelter (at Potosi Southern Baptist Church) was a great way to get them all in one place where they could be served. The churches really pulled together.” Christian Life Church and First Free Will Baptist Church also made contributions to the effort.
McCrorey said based on the success of the emergency, temporary shelter and the ongoing use of the day shelter Uplift, it appears there’s solid evidence need for expanded resources for the homeless in this region.
“We’re now in the middle of getting a location for a temporary shelter. The funds are temporary, too, so the challenge is finding a more permanent means to fund a more permanent shelter. We can’t put a shelter in every county, so we hope we can find some place in this county to open a shelter,” she said.
St. Francois County’s comparatively populous nature between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis might make it more of a magnet for those who make do for places to sleep at night. McCrorey said cities that provide pockets where the homeless can stay safely hidden at night are often attractive.
“It’s easier to find food and other resources in more municipal areas,” McCrorey said. “Although they’re living on the street, if there’s commerce in the area, at least they can find a place to wash their face and warm up, those kinds of things. They do gravitate to the areas with more commerce.
“The problem is, there are no overnight shelters. They hang out in stores that are open 24 hours a day, abandoned sheds, vacant buildings, tents, they’ll find storage units, or live in their car. They’ll live in pockets around town that are hidden, but close to things.”
McCrorey and Hahn said the Uplift Center and the recent weather conditions have furthered their understanding of the nature and breadth of the homeless situation.
“Many of these folks might have mental problems or are drug addicted, and we can help get them the services they need,” McCrorey said. “But many of them are working.
"It’s unfortunate, they’re holding down a job, but they’re not making enough to get started in their own place. I’ve found that quite interesting as we’ve worked with the local homeless population. Some women are pregnant and homeless. And we probably served about a dozen children. It was eye-opening.”
