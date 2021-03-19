EMAA pursues expanding homeless options

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Rapidly, we had about 25 people, and at the end of the week, we had about 45, and the last count I had was 67, and that’s just in St. Francois County,” Hahn said. “On top of that, we’d been giving them a huge box of food every week, some churches pitched in with hot meals. We made a hot meal the day it was so cold and snowed 10 inches. The next day, we had a bunch of volunteers helping to make food boxes and made spaghetti for them, delivered it to their hotel rooms, even our staff in other departments pitched in.

“It’s been very cool to see everyone come together. We’ve had donations from the community. The second time we posted that Uplift was open, we asked if anyone was interested in volunteering or donating, and food just showed up at the shelter. People ordered from Instacart and it was just there.”

Hahn said Bill Goad, director for Washington County 911, called to offer help.