EMAA to oversee Farmington Senior Center

Beavers said that the terms of the agreement guarantee that senior citizen’s services are the priority for the center.

Keri McCrorey, executive director of EMAA, addressed the meeting about their plans for the center.

“[We] have operated since 1965, we do a variety of services for economically disadvantaged families and individuals,” she said. “Part of those services are nutrition services. I want to assure you, that EMAA has no intentions coming into the senior center and changing anything that you currently have. We will hire a director, just like the city would hire a director and keep the operations just like they are.

“The only thing we see as a benefit is during the off hours of the center when there are no activities going on, is that we may be able to provide some additional services that we can’t provide in the city right now.”

After the meeting, McCrorey spoke more about how they will manage the center.

“The agency is going to operate the center just as it is operating now,” she said. “There will be no changes to center services. One of the things that we will institute is an advisory board of some of the individuals that utilize the senior center, just so that we are hearing their concerns, and take their suggestions and put those into place.”