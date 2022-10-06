Engler addresses election concerns

On Wednesday, the meeting room at the St. Francois County Weber Road Facility was already standing-room-only 15 minutes before a 10:30 a.m. meeting in which County Clerk Kevin Engler shared possible changes he is exploring for April elections and beyond.

He stressed at the top of the meeting that, except for Missouri’s new law requiring photo IDs and changes to nursing home voting, the Nov. 8 election will have no other alterations, the precincts will all be open for citizens to exercise their constitutional rights.

“If you don't have an ID, the state will provide you with an ID,” he said, “so if you knew anybody didn't have a U.S.-issued passport or a driver's license, they can go to the (license bureau) and get a non-driving voter ID for voting purposes and it'd be free.”

Accompanying Engler at the meeting were Jerry Kiske Jr. from Modern Litho, an 80-year-old printing company based in Jefferson City that handles mailed ballots, and Scott Leiendecker, founder and CEO of KNOWiNK, an elections solution company whose digital services and equipment have been used in 36 states, both blue and red.

Modern Litho, Engler said, is working with St. Louis County to expedite the mailing of ballots for voters, which he said is an extremely time-consuming, expensive process for his office and the printing company’s commercial rates for mailing could help defray the costs.

The KNOWiNK system does not tabulate election results, it checks voter rosters when citizens arrive to vote, prints out the ballot appropriate to the voter’s address, and marks them off the state database as having voted so multiple ballots can’t be submitted by one person.

While the timing of the release of the information was not to his liking, Engler said at the meeting, he was also open to discussing recent news he was exploring consolidating all 21 voting precincts to four ADA-compliant locations not far from US 67, beginning with April 2023 elections. The possible election centers would be located at North County High School, Mineral Area College and the Farmington Community Civic Center, in addition to Elections Central on Weber Road.

A hybrid system is also something he’s thinking about, Engler told the audience, in which the four main election centers would be opened – since, he said, 85% of the county’s population lives within five miles of US 67 — and outlying precincts in places like Leadwood and Iron Mountain Lake could be kept, since they have ADA-compliant polling places.

Regardless, Engler said he was interested in changing the election process for multiple reasons, among them cost, a shortage of election workers, lack of ADA compliance and inconvenience on the part of voters.

“We got a two-year period in here, that we will not have a federal election. So if we're going to make any changes in anything we're going to try to do it during those periods of time,” he said. “We only have about 7% of people who vote — it's pathetic — in April, and it's a lot easier to handle the changes then.”

Cost

Elections in St. Francois County can cost anywhere from $53,000 for last April’s election, to $66,000 for the November 2020 election. Engler reminded the crowd the original purpose of the meeting was to take a look at KNOWiNK’s election equipment and get a possible price, which he said he had just received that morning and the estimate might be more than his office’s budget can handle — anywhere in the ballpark from $100,000 to $400,000.

The estimates are based on the number of Poll Pads — the verification and check-in iPads voters would see when they arrive at the polling place — and the number of ballot printers the county decides to order, if any.

During the demonstration of the equipment, Leiendecker said he chose to go with Apple products for their relative, and a Japanese manufacturer for the printers.

“As much as I’d like to be able to, I can’t find a reliable printer manufacturer in America,” he said. “I knew I didn’t want a Chinese manufacturer, that’s why we went with Japan.”

Engler said another cost of the current way elections are held involves shredding unused ballots, which costs hundreds of dollars since they have to print out a ballot for every potential, registered voter, and only a fraction of them actually vote.

Election Workers

Engler said it was challenging to find the requisite number of poll judges, especially Democrats, to serve each of the 21 precincts.

“We have to have between 140-160 poll judges, depending on the election,” he said. “When you ask people if they can be there at 5 o'clock in the morning, spend 15 hours and make, you know, whatever, you usually hear, click.”

Another challenge is to provide party representation at each polling place. He said he’s lawfully required to have both Republican and Democrat poll judges at each precinct.

“I don't have enough Democrats. Sorry, Democrats in the room,” he said.

Later in the meeting, he invited anyone interested in being a poll judge to fill out an application. Following the meeting, several followed him to his office to sign up. An employee later confirmed seven volunteers for poll judging had been added.

ADA Accessibility

Although voters with disabilities can request a different, ADA-compliant precinct to be assigned to them or can choose to vote by mailed ballot, Engler pointed out if the voters arrive at a non-ADA compliant polling place, they should have their expectation fulfilled of having the same voting experience as an able-bodied person’s, meaning they should be able to vote in private, within the polling place, and without having any extra steps taken to call someone to help them vote.

“I've had a couple of disabled people and one person, once I explained the problem, well, one was OK then. The other one though … said her voting place has accessibility. She's in a wheelchair, and she didn't care about the others (non-ADA compliant polling places),” Engler said. “I gotta care about the others. She's happy because she can access her polling place in a wheelchair. But there's seven places in this county that they can't, you know, and we eventually have to address that.”

Current Inconvenience

Engler said in addition to making the voting process more efficient to execute, a four-location or hybrid system would make casting a ballot more convenient for workers. He cited a doctor who might work a 15-hour shift at Parkland Health Center, who could take a 15-minute break to vote at the nearby Civic Center.

Andrew Young, who once ran against Engler for the county clerk seat and who is involved in the county's Democrat Club, said he was concerned that, while Engler said it currently takes only a minute or so to check in to any given precinct at this time, Leiendecker acknowledged it takes about a minute to check in to the KNOWiNK system and get a ballot, as well.

“If you have hundreds of people converging on only four locations instead of being dispersed around 21, it seems like that would result in waiting in line, depending on how many computers and workers are set up at each spot,” he said, adding that, as someone who has a disability, he knows he could request a ballot be mailed if he wanted to vote.

The meeting ended about 90 minutes after it started, with a lot of information shared in terms of the technology, debates as to whether challenges cited were really problems, and several in the audience asking Engler for notice of future meetings concerning elections. Several walked down to the Elections Central office to sign up for poll judging.

During the meeting, one audience member asked Engler regarding the changes being explored, “My question is how do you know? So we're talking about a 7 and 8% vote voter turnout in April elections. Well, how do you know that this would even improve that?”

Engler replied, “I know it can't make it much worse.”