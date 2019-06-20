Every two years the county assessor must do a reassessment of property values in the county in compliance with Missouri’s Constitution.
The reassessment is necessary to bring property values to current market values. Unfortunately due to some past history in county assessor’s office, many properties are having to have dramatic changes to their appraisals.
County Clerk Kevin Engler explained some of the past problems leading to the recent changes.
“[Ending] about 10 years ago, [former assessor] Damon Black was a ‘man of the people,'” Engler said. “He wasn’t going to raise anybody’s taxes until the state would force him to. So he entered into a lawsuit that we lost, because he was not assessing properly.
"They’ve been trying to make some of that up, I think this is the first concerted effort to actually bring [appraisals] up to what the state says at 90-95 percent of the actual market value. At some point, we've got to bite the bullet.
“The problem with assessing them all low is then your taxing agencies, for the school to get the money to operate, their percentage has to be much higher. They’ve had to pass bond issues with a much higher rate to get the amount of taxes. Conceptually, when you raise the [appraisals] to where they should be, then the tax rate should go down.”
Assessor Dan Ward addressed the issue of reassessments at the county commission meeting Tuesday at the courthouse annex.
“We have raised values on residential and commercial properties, land values and the impact notices have been received,” he said. “And of course, we are hearing and seeing a lot from the taxpayers on these issues.
"The appeal process has always been in place, we hope people will take advantage of that. Either call, set an appointment or come by the office. I’ve had several this morning already that I have personally been working on, and I will be throughout the rest of the week to start the informal hearings. My office will communicate with the taxpayers to try to find out if there was an error.
"We sent out over 7,000 impact notices due to increases of sales of the market in residential or increases in commercial land values. We want to deal with each one of them and make sure that we have our information correct, and if it’s not, correct it and work with the taxpayer.”
According to the Missouri State Assessors Association website, if a property owner does not agree with their assessment, three steps can be taken in the appeal process.
1. Informal Appeals – When a property owner receives a notice, the assessor’s office will often be able to help with any errors or misunderstandings with a reassessment.
2. Board of Equalization – The next step would be to schedule a hearing with the Board of Equalization. The board consists of the county commissioners, a representative of the banking industry, the real estate market and a citizen at large. By state law, the board has to have all findings finalized by the end of July.
3. State Tax Commission – Citizens of a first-class county have a right to appeal to the State Tax Commission by Aug. 15 or 30 days after the final action of the Board of Equalization, whichever date is later.
To help with the appeals process, a property owner should have evidence would include photographs, documentation of recent sale of the property, or a recent appraisal of the property.
Engler explained that a real estate appraisal from an independent appraiser would be a good tool to use in an appeal process, but is not required for a potential appraisal reduction.
