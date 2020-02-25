Engler discusses upcoming elections

Election supplies were on the agenda at the St. Francois County Commission meeting last week.
County Clerk Kevin Engler came before the commission to submit the bid from elections supplier Henry Adkins.
“They supply the printing for ballots, they program our computers, since it’s a proprietary source, they are the only ones that can program their own equipment, that’s why it’s a sole provider,” he said.
Since it was a sole source provider, Engler researched previous costs from the company.
“I did go back four years ago and analyze the cost of charging and it’s just slightly below what it was four years ago,” he said. “Usually you figure in a four-year period there would be a 2-6% inflation increase.
“They are even charging the exact same amount in the election day support. We have someone on site from 5:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.”
According to Engler, the staff member from the company will handle recalibrating any malfunctioning machines and provide technical support.
“As we did last year, we will have a crew in the northern part of the county and a crew in the southern part of the county that will have the ability to bring a new machine or to recalibrate and she is the one who does all the computer part,” he said. “Her charges are the same as it was four years ago. The printing, programming, all those things are a little bit less.
“What we need to do is approve that bid for 2020 for $21,944.50, knowing that is a sole supplier.”
During discussion of the motion, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “When they recalibrate a machine midday, that doesn’t lose the prior vote information?”
Engler answered, “Oh, no. But if something is a problem, for example they had one of the machines they could not open the back end to verify that is was empty, so we had to send somebody there to see if they could get it open. Every site has to verify that they are empty when they start. If they can’t get them open, then we have to go change that out and see if there’s a problem.”
Early in the morning of Election Day is when the most problems occur for Engler’s office.
“That’s usually when we get most of our calls, is right when all the poll workers get there, they test the machines,” he said. “When something is going to fail, it’s going to be within that first few minutes, once it gets going, everything seems to progress fine.”
Engler then updated the commission on the upcoming election filing and absentee voting dates.
“On (today) the 25th you will have opening for filing for county offices,” he said. “We will stay open until 5 p.m. that day. The filing is for the August election. On the same day, we start absentee ballots for the April election.
“Everyone that is going to file on the first day will go in the hat. They will be the exact same, there will not be special folds or anything, and draw them out for what order they will be on the ballot. They changed that a few years ago, because people were camping out for days and days to be the first one on the ballot.”
Turning to the Presidential Preference Primary on March 10 that is currently in the absentee voting process, Engler gave an update on who is on the ballot.
“There are a bunch of people on there that have already dropped out, you can still vote for them,” he said. “There was a drop-dead date about a month ago for the ballots, they have to print them. So, you have the ones that dropped out last week that are still on Missouri’s ballot. Ours will be the week after Super Tuesday, so there will probably several fewer people on the Democratic ballot. You can still vote for them on ours.”
Engler reminded everyone that all elections business is handled at the Weber Road Facility and no longer at the courthouse annex.
