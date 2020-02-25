Engler discusses upcoming elections

“What we need to do is approve that bid for 2020 for $21,944.50, knowing that is a sole supplier.”

During discussion of the motion, Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “When they recalibrate a machine midday, that doesn’t lose the prior vote information?”

Engler answered, “Oh, no. But if something is a problem, for example they had one of the machines they could not open the back end to verify that is was empty, so we had to send somebody there to see if they could get it open. Every site has to verify that they are empty when they start. If they can’t get them open, then we have to go change that out and see if there’s a problem.”

Early in the morning of Election Day is when the most problems occur for Engler’s office.

“That’s usually when we get most of our calls, is right when all the poll workers get there, they test the machines,” he said. “When something is going to fail, it’s going to be within that first few minutes, once it gets going, everything seems to progress fine.”

Engler then updated the commission on the upcoming election filing and absentee voting dates.