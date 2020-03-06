Engler explains why Tuesday's election is important this year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even though the vote is to assign the delegates to each state party convention, Engler stated that any voter of any party affiliation can vote for any candidate listed on the ballot.

“People ask the question, I’m a Republican, can I vote for Bernie Sanders?” he asked. “We have no litmus test at the polls, we have no closed primary. If somebody comes in that is a Democrat that wants to vote for Trump, they’re welcome to do so. Conversely, a Republican that wants to vote for Biden can cross over and vote.”

Voters will have a choice of ballot based upon party preference. Engler explained that the ballots are color-coded based on party, so that the voter will not have to verbally tell anyone in the room which party they prefer.

The presidential selection process in Missouri was originally through the caucus system. The 1988 election was the first PPP. It then reverted to caucuses for 1992 and 1996, then was legislated back to the PPP.

“It used to be a caucus, and then they went to the PPP,” said Engler. “The parties decide [how to award delegates]. There is a difference between the Republicans and Democrats. The Democrats have decided that you have to have at least 15% of the vote in Missouri to get any delegates.”