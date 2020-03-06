Engler explains why Tuesday's election is important this year

This Tuesday is the Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) in Missouri where voters can pick their choice for a political party’s nominee for the November General Election.
St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler, who is in charge of the elections for St. Francois County, noted that this year the Republican nominee is likely to be Donald Trump. However, the Democrat side may still be in flux at the time of voting on Tuesday.
“Usually it’s not that important, because it is decided by now,” he said. “Super Tuesday has set things in turmoil with the possibility of a convention fight.
"Suddenly Missouri’s votes are important. In the past they might not have been, after California and Texas and everything else, you have somebody already with almost enough votes to take it.”
As of Thursday afternoon, Joe Biden leads with 626 delegates followed by Bernie Sanders with 551 delegates. The only other Democratic primary candidate of note is Tulsi Gabbard with two delegates.
According to Engler, the ballot for Missouri will have many candidates listed who have dropped out of the race, especially on the Democrat side.
“People are going to say, didn’t Buttigieg just quit?” Engler said. “Or, Cory Booker quit? Yes, they did, but these ballots were printed over a month ago. We have a drop-dead date, if you want to vote for them, you are legally allowed to vote for them.”
Even though the vote is to assign the delegates to each state party convention, Engler stated that any voter of any party affiliation can vote for any candidate listed on the ballot.
“People ask the question, I’m a Republican, can I vote for Bernie Sanders?” he asked. “We have no litmus test at the polls, we have no closed primary. If somebody comes in that is a Democrat that wants to vote for Trump, they’re welcome to do so. Conversely, a Republican that wants to vote for Biden can cross over and vote.”
Voters will have a choice of ballot based upon party preference. Engler explained that the ballots are color-coded based on party, so that the voter will not have to verbally tell anyone in the room which party they prefer.
The presidential selection process in Missouri was originally through the caucus system. The 1988 election was the first PPP. It then reverted to caucuses for 1992 and 1996, then was legislated back to the PPP.
“It used to be a caucus, and then they went to the PPP,” said Engler. “The parties decide [how to award delegates]. There is a difference between the Republicans and Democrats. The Democrats have decided that you have to have at least 15% of the vote in Missouri to get any delegates.”
There will be an Aug. 4 primary election for all of the other candidates for offices. However, the presidential nominees will not be on that ballot.
Polls will be open on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, contact the St. Francois County Clerk’s office at 573-756-5411 or sfcgov.org.
Engler wants to remind everyone that Election Central at the Weber Road Facility in Farmington will be open from 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday. They will accept absentee ballots for two elections, the Presidential Preference Primary and the April 7 General Municipal Election.
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com
