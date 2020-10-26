Engler still encouraging early voting

With just one week until Election Day, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler provided an update on early voting conditions in the county and dispelled some myths and answered some question that have cropped up.

“We’ve had over 5,000 in person early vote,” he said. “We have over 2,000 absentee ballots out there, 1,300 have come back. If somebody has a ballot and they’re now starting to get worried about whether we will get it back, they do it the next day, they’ll be fine. If they want to bring it to our office, they can do that until the day before the election, we can take it.”

Engler is especially encouraging residents in the northern part of the county to come in and vote early.

“Terre Du Lac has only about 10% pre-voted,” he said. “Bonne Terre is the toughest one. They have 3,900 people registered in that precinct. They’ve had 600 vote. On Election Day, the line may be real long there. Some of these places are going to be lined up a block or two away from the building, you see it on television.