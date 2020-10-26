Engler still encouraging early voting

With just one week until Election Day, St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler provided an update on early voting conditions in the county and dispelled some myths and answered some question that have cropped up.
“We’ve had over 5,000 in person early vote,” he said. “We have over 2,000 absentee ballots out there, 1,300 have come back. If somebody has a ballot and they’re now starting to get worried about whether we will get it back, they do it the next day, they’ll be fine. If they want to bring it to our office, they can do that until the day before the election, we can take it.”
Engler is especially encouraging residents in the northern part of the county to come in and vote early.
“Terre Du Lac has only about 10% pre-voted,” he said. “Bonne Terre is the toughest one. They have 3,900 people registered in that precinct. They’ve had 600 vote. On Election Day, the line may be real long there. Some of these places are going to be lined up a block or two away from the building, you see it on television.
“We are hoping to get to 7,000 or better. That is huge. The last major Presidential Election, I think we did 400 in person [early voting]. We are almost past 10 times the amount, and we are hoping to get almost 20 times the amount normally. That would take 35% of the probable voters out of the precincts on Election Day, which will make it bearable. We can process 36 voters at a time on a rolling basis. We can do about 600 a day, the last few days we’ve been doing 400.”
Election Central at the Weber Road Facility has already processed about 50 curbside voters. The process will take place under the portico at Election Central so that rain or snow will not be a factor.
“If you can’t get out of the car, you call us, so we’ll have your paperwork ready,” Engler said. “We’ll go out and vote you right outside of this precinct in your car. It will be taken care of.”
Engler addressed some concerns that have surfaced about voting in general.
“I’m seeing on Facebook that if somebody writes on your ballot, don’t let them. In Missouri, my two election officials have to co-sign in the little squares at the top and do it in red pen. They have to do that. We are not supposed to write where the computer counts the votes, but at the top, we have to show that it was issued by two elections officials.”
According to Engler, not all candidates and issues have to be voted for on the ballot.
“There’s a lot of unopposed and judges that nobody knows, that type of thing,” he said. “If they decide not to vote on those people, your vote for the other ones still count. Your ballot is still valid.”
Engler also stressed that voters have to fill in the squares on the ballot. Check marks, Xs or any other types of marks will not be valid.
This time, Engler stated that the election results will be later than normal on Election Night because of the expected turnout and processing all the ballots.
“The reason for that is if somebody is in line at 7 p.m., we still have long lines at some of the precincts, they have to put a placeholder after the last person,” he said. “If you’re in line after 7 p.m., you get to vote. Some of the precincts may have to take a half hour after 7 p.m. for the people to get to vote. By the time they get their ballot, it may be 45 minutes or an hour.”
This week, Election Central will open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m.-noon.
According to state statute, Engler said that Election Central will be open Monday, Nov. 2 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters must vote in the precinct where they are registered. There will be no voting at Election Central on that day.
St. Francois County Election Central is located at 1101 Weber Road in Farmington. For more information contact the County Clerk’s Office at 573-756-5411 Option 2.
