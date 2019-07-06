Due to the start of a new term, the St. Francois County Commission met on Monday morning at the courthouse annex.
During the public comments section, County Clerk Kevin Engler updated the commission on the tax reassessment situation and the beginning of board of equalization sessions.
“The Board of Equalization (BOE), we currently have more than 300 scheduled for this month,” he said. “By law they have to be done by the end of July. We still have 40 that do not have time slots. The assessor is settling with people and we are backfilling those time slots as we can, and we have an alternative day that we will do in the evening if we need to toward the end of the month. Last Friday was the last day that they could ask for an appeal.”
Presiding Commissioner Harold Gallaher asked, “Can those entities that will do a tax rollback, will they be able to do the rollbacks before the BOE meetings are finished?”
Engler explained that rollbacks can not be calculated until a report is received from the state. He also explained how the rollbacks are determined.
”The (Farmington school district part of St. Francois County) has been reassessed,” he said. “The city of Farmington has been reassessed. The city of Farmington will have a rollback. The rollback has three provisions, it’s the lesser amount of the three. The lesser is the Consumer Price Index which is 1.9 percent. The overall taxing entity like the city can only bring in — setting aside new construction — 1.9 percent more for existing structures. For them to do that, they have to have the exact amount of the total. There’s a calculation that comes from the state and that we have to do.”
Engler noted that because the whole county has not been reassessed, the county government’s tax levy will have different effects in different parts of the county.
“The difference in the county, only half of the county has been reassessed,” he said. “You have to figure the tax rate on the whole county. There will be people whose tax amounts will drop, because they did not have an increase. There will be people who had increases that will drop, but probably not drop the same percentage as their increase, because it will be diluted by the whole county.”
Gallaher observed that some owners that do have a small increase in assessment will actually pay less taxes.
Engler continued, saying, “In two years when that part of the county gets reassessed, there should be an adjustment again.”
Gallaher added, “Just because you have an increase in assessment, doesn’t mean you will get an increase in taxes. It’s hard to understand.”
Also during the meeting, Kendra Graham of the University of Missouri Extension gave the extension office quarterly report.
“We are starting off with our 4-H program,” she said. “Stephanie Schindler and Kayce Amsden have quite a few activities going on right now. The 4-H camp is a regional camp that has about 135 kids down there today. It is down at Pinecrest in Fredericktown.
“Some other activities that they have been a part of, we are gearing up for our county fairs. Stephanie [Schindler] and I are involved in Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois and Washington County Fairs. We work with kids directly on that," she said. "For St. Francois County specifically, we have 30 kids showing steers and heifers, 22 kids showing sheep and goats and we have about 75 kids showing pigs.
"We just had our 4-H dinner at the 4-H roundup, which is kind of a pre-show to the fair. There were 165 meals served. The cleanup involved in that involved about 100 kids; that is just cleaning up before and we help the fair out too and we will continually do that right before the fair happens. Every kid is required to do two hours of some sort of cleanup or repair to the fairgrounds before the fair.”
Graham explained that Schindler has started a program with the Presbyterian Children’s Home and Services. She is working with low-risk children for more afterschool programming in a new venture.
“Our lab robotics group have been very active in the last few months,” Graham said. “They sent three teams to the world championships. They have very diverse activities that go on throughout the year. Some of them have 10 kids involved, recently we had demonstrations that had 125 kids involved. That’s touching a section of 4-H that we haven’t touched before.
“We are continually working with Show-Me-Select program. We have a sale here selling bred heifers. We have about 200 that are going to go through the program this fall. We work with NRCS to do grazing schools.
“November 1-2, we do a ‘Pearls of Production’ women in agriculture program in Columbia.”
Graham noted that Rebecca Blocker is retiring at the end of August. She does a lot of their media campaigns and information on asthma, preventing falls and a lot of things with the elderly.
“We have a program coming up called ‘A Matter of Balance,'” Graham said. “It’s an exercise program and classes that help prevent falls. This is an eight-week program Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-noon starting July 22.
“Valeria Craig [nutrition program associate], her last day is July 23. She works in the schools frequently, finished up summer schools here recently, and has created partnerships with the Farmington Oaks Senior Center and the Bismarck Senior Center and with the St. Francois County Health Department. Through April and June, she’s touched over 3,200 people.”
