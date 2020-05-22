Fact Check: Offenders not receiving stimulus money

State Representative Mike Henderson (R-Desloge) is on the Corrections and Public Institutions committee. He dispelled one recent myth that offenders in the state will receive stimulus checks.
“I talked to the legislative liaison with the Department of Corrections,” he said. “No offender will receive $1,200 from the CARES Act."
According to the liaison, the original bill didn’t forbid it, but when the guidelines came out from the federal departments, it came out specifically forbidding that.
